Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid tribute at Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at Westminster Hall on Sunday as part of his trip to pay his respects to the late monarch.

Mr Biden arrived in London earlier this week to pay tribute to the Queen as part of a series of events. Shortly afterward, Mr Biden signed the condolence book for the late monarch, who died last Thursday. They were then attending a reception at Buckingham Palace.

“The world is better for her,” Mr Biden said, saying she was “decent, honorable and all about service.”

He said: “She was the same in person as her image. Decent, honourable and all about service. Our hearts go out to the Royal family, King Charles and all of the family. It's a loss that leaves a giant hole and sometimes you think you'll never overcome it.”

He said he had told King Charles that she will be with him "every step of the way, every moment”.

On Monday, the president and Dr Biden will attend the state funeral before departing for the White House.

Mr Biden, who served as a United States Senator for 36 years, first met Queen Elizabeth II in 1982 as part of a Senate delegation.

“And we were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom,” he said in his statement upon her death.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States,” he said in his statement at the time. “She helped make our relationship special.”

At a memorial for the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Mr Biden quoted her remarks shortly after the attacks where she said “grief is the price way pay for love.”

Mr Biden had touched down in London at 10 pm on Saturday evening. He was also scheduled to have his first meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss but the plans were cancelled on Saturday.

A full bilateral meeting is scheduled for Wednesday when the two are set to meet at the United Nations General Assembly.