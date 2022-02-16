Biden tapping 2 to step in for ousted science adviser

President Joe Biden is replacing a top science adviser who resigned under a cloud with two individuals who will split his positions on an interim basis

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 16 February 2022 20:48
Biden
Biden
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden is replacing a top science adviser who resigned under a cloud with two individuals who will split his duties on an interim basis.

Biden is tapping a deputy in the White House science and technology office along with the recently retired director of the National Institutes of Health, according to a personal familiar with the president's plans.

Biden was expected to elevate Alondra Nelson, currently the deputy director for science and society in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, to become the temporary director of the office.

Biden was also expected to name Francis Collins, who retired in December from his job as longtime director of the NIH, to be the president's top science adviser, according to the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the plans before a formal announcement, likely this week.

Eric Lander, who had served in the dual roles of Biden's chief science adviser and head of the science and technology office, resigned last week after the White House confirmed that an internal investigation had found credible evidence that he mistreated staff.

Recommended

Lander was the first Cabinet-level departure of the Biden administration.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in