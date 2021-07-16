Congressional Black Caucus chair arrested during voting rights protest at Capitol

The chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and eight other people were arrested during a demonstration at the US Capitol on 15 July to support voting rights.

“I stand in solidarity with Black women and allies across the country in defense of our constitutional right to vote,” US Rep Joyce Beatty said in a statement.

US Capitol Police officers bound the hands of the Democratic congresswoman from Ohio in zip ties.

“We have come too far and fought too hard to see everything systematically dismantled and restricted by those who wish to silence us. Be assured that this is just the beginning,” she said in her statement. “This is Our Power, Our Message.”

The congresswoman joined a group urging Congress to support passage of sweeping federal voting rights legislation after Republican lawmakers across the US filed dozens of bills to undermine the right to vote, part of a coordinated campaign in the wake of 2020 elections to curtail mail-in voting and early voting options and hand more electoral oversight to GOP-dominated legislatures.

In a statement following the arrests, Capitol police said nine people were detained for “demonstrating in a prohibited area on Capitol Grounds.”

“After officers arrived on the scene, they warned the demonstrators three times to stop,” according to Capitol police.

