Tennessee Democrat Justin Jones unleashed a blistering attack on Sean Hannity last night, during a chaotic interview covering everything from ICE agents to the Epstein files.

The bitter clash saw Jones brandishing a photograph of a Ku Klux Klan gathering, which he compared to the federal agents arresting alleged illegal immigrants on the country’s streets.

Last night’s tumultuous interview on Hannity also saw the show’s host claiming that Jones was making his constituents “less safe and secure” by criticizing the ICE crackdown. He later suggested that Jones was making federal agents less safe by comparing them to the KKK.

Jones, though, was unflinching as he unloaded an excoriating critique of right-wing rhetoric surrounding the topic of immigration.

open image in gallery Justin Jones unleashed a blistering attack on Sean Hannity on last night's episode of the Fox News host's show ( Fox News )

“All you do...it’s the same talking points to keep people fearful, because you get paid $45 million a year to keep these people watching your show fearful,” Jones blasted. “So, they don’t pay attention to the CEOs taking their healthcare, letting their farms close.

“You don’t care about the American people, you’re distracting from the real issues,” Jones continued. “Their pain is real, but it’s not immigrants, it’s the corporate CEOs who are screwing them over and making it so they cannot afford groceries and their healthcare.”

Donald Trump was elected on a manifesto of bringing down costs, a campaign promise he has repeatedly claimed has been delivered. In several interviews, he has suggested that the prices of some products have even dropped by “400, 500 and even 600 percent.”

However, his close relationship with the country’s richest businesspeople has been criticized as costs continue to climb for working-class Americans.

open image in gallery The activities of ICE agents have become increasingly controversial, as the detention of alleged illegal immigrants skyrockets ( AP )

Hannity’s fiery clash with Jones went beyond Trump’s record on meeting the cost-of-living crisis, though. The discussion soon turned to the Ku Klux Klan.

During the broadcast, the Fox News host demanded that Jones, the son of a Filipina mother and an African American father, explain what he knows about the White supremacist organization.

“They ran my grandparents out of Tennessee,” Jones fired back, before launching another attack on Hannity.

“My father was a U.S. Marine; he fought for this country. Who have you served, Sean, other than your pocketbook?” Jones said.

Hannity tried to draw a distinction between the activities of ICE and the KKK, arguing that the latter was closer to the Gestapo.

Jones said that his comparison was apt, on the basis that ICE and the KKK both dragged Americans out of their homes while hiding their identities with masks.

The fiery interview became even more tense when Hannity asked Jones whether he could name any crimes committed by an undocumented immigrant in his state. Jones responded by saying he could list people allegedly victimized by ICE, before taking aim at the Trump administration over the Epstein scandal.

open image in gallery Jones also took a swipe at Trump over the Epstein files ( House Oversight Committee )

“You want to go through a list? Go through the list of the pedophiles and perverts who hang out at Mar-a-Lago,” Jones said, referencing Donald Trump’s estate in Palm Beach.

Epstein was seen with Trump at the luxurious Floridian club many times during their years-long friendship.

However, the president has not been accused of any wrongdoing in the Epstein case and continues to maintain that he booted the convicted pedophile out of the beach club for being a “creep.”

Hannity and Jones’ interview even concluded on a heated note, with both saying they would pray for each other.

The Independent has contacted Fox News and Representative Jones for comment.