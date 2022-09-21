Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trudeau: Russia 'failing and flailing' in Ukraine war

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Russia’s partial military mobilization is a sign it is “failing and flailing” in its invasion of Ukraine

Via AP news wire
Thursday 22 September 2022 00:58

Trudeau: Russia 'failing and flailing' in Ukraine war

Show all 2
United Nations Canada

Russia’s partial military mobilization is a sign it is “failing and flailing” in its invasion of Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau charged Wednesday, condemning what he called an escalation of the war.

Trudeau said the activation of some reservists, combined with President Vladimir Putin’s veiled nuclear threats and plans for referendums in occupied areas of Ukraine showed the Russian leader is desperate.

“Putin has fundamentally miscalculated in a whole bunch of different ways,” the prime minister told reporters gathered at U.N. headquarters, where the General Assembly is meeting. “Putin was wrong and he is, right now, failing and flailing in his response to the situation.”

In calling for the mobilization, Putin cited the length of the front line and said Russia is effectively fighting the combined military might of Western countries.

Trudeau vowed Canada would continue to strengthen sanctions on Russia and provide military aid to Ukraine, but offered no details. Putin, he said, was inching closer to “admitting what he has not wanted to admit” that his country is, in fact, at war.

Recommended

The Canadian leader accused Putin of “war crimes” and said Russia, a founding member of the United Nations, was violating the institution’s basic tenets.

“We continue to ensure that we do everything necessary to make sure Putin and his cronies are held to account,” Trudeau said.

Prodded by reporters to wade into American politics, Trudeau sidestepped on one point and dove in on another. Asked if President Joe Biden was wrong in declaring the COVID-19 pandemic over, Trudeau noted people struggling in hospitals and said “we all want this pandemic to be over as quickly as possible.”

On the subject of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, though, he enthusiastically said Canada would fight for reproductive rights around the world.

“We’ll help the United States if we need to as well,” he said.

___

AP National Writer Matt Sedensky can be reached at msedensky@ap.org and https://twitter.com/sedensky. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in