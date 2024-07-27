✕ Close Kamala Harris speaks to Barack and Michelle Obama as they endorse her candidacy for the White House

Vice President Kamala Harris has received the endorsement of Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, with the former president and first lady declaring in a new video: “She’ll make a fantastic President of the United States.”

Meanwhile, a New York Times/Siena College poll has found Harris just one percentage point behind Donald Trump, narrowing the six-point gap between Joe Biden and his predecessor.

Another survey indicates she has put her party back into contention in the key battleground states since taking the reins.

Elsewhere, Harris trolled her Republican rival after he backed out of a proposed television debate with her, asking on social media: “What happened to any time, any place?”

Trump had previously used those words to lay down the gauntlet to Biden but now appears to have cold feet about taking on Harris, who accused him of “backpedaling” on his commitment to a debate provisionally scheduled for September 10 to be broadcast on ABC.

Trump’s campaign team subsequently confirmed that he would not face her – at least not yet – blaming Democratic instability for the U-turn.

The Harris team has a weekend campaign blitz planned with surrogates and potential running mates fanning out across swing states.