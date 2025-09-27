Kamala Harris outraged by the indictment of James Comey: ‘Are you f***ing kidding me?’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kamala Harris had some choice words about the indictment of former FBI boss James Comey.

“It’s frustrating, but more than that, it’s painful to see,” Harris said, speaking to CNN Friday when asked what she made of Trump’s term so far. “I mean what’s happening with Comey, are you f****** kidding me? The United States Department of Justice?”

The Department of Justice indicted the former FBI director in documents that were made public Thursday, accusing him of making false statements and obstructing justice during congressional testimony in September 2020.

“No one is above the law,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote on X. “[It] reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case.”

open image in gallery Kamala Harris had some choice words about the indictment of former FBI boss James Comey ( AP )

During her failed presidential campaign against Trump in 2024, Harris – also a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general – warned that he would go after his political enemies.

“He said it, we knew he would do it,” Harris told CNN. “But it is every day, unrelenting.”

The indictment of Comey, who was fired by Trump in 2017, is the first in a series of potential charges against critics of the president, who has demanded that Bondi launch swift prosecutions against his political adversaries.

In a Truth Social post on Saturday September 20, the president publicly told Bondi, “We can’t delay any longer” and called for action “now” against Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California, another frequent critic of his.

Trump also replaced the U.S. attorney for the district where Comey was indicted with Lindsey Halligan, an administration official with no prior experience as a prosecutor.

open image in gallery During her failed presidential campaign against Trump in 2024, Harris – also a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general – warned that he would go after his political enemies ( AFP via Getty Images )

In her interview with CNN, Harris also noted that Trump’s social media post had been addressed to “Pam” and suggested it had been a direct order to the attorney general.

Asked if the indictment of Comey signaled the “crossing of a Rubicon,” Harris replied, “I don’t know. Define Rubicon.”

In a statement released following news of his indictment, Comey said his heart “is broken” for the Justice Department and described Trump as a “tyrant.”

“My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump, but we couldn’t imagine ourselves living any other way,” Comey said. “We will not live on our knees and you shouldn’t either.”

“My heart is broken for the Department of Justice, but I have great confidence in the federal judicial system and I am innocent, so let’s have a trial,” he added.