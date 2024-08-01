Harris teases running mate announcement as campaign fundraising soars: Live updates
Vice president Kamala Harris will make first appearance with running mate on Tuesday in Philadelphia
Kamala Harris will make her first appearance with her choice of running mate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, her campaign says — stressing that she has not yet made a decision who that will be.
As donations to her campaign have soared, this evening the vice president continues her fast-paced schedule with two events in Houston one of which more than doubled its donation target.
On Tuesday night she delivered a fierce address in her first rally since becoming the Democrats’ likely presidential nominee alongside rap stars Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion as she dared Donald Trump to take the debate stage.
The roar of 10,000 enthusiastic supporters welcomed the vice president as she took to the podium in Atlanta, Georgia – a key swing state Democrats narrowly carried in 2020 that was feared lost during Joe Biden’s re-election bid.
As tensions between the two presidential candidates continue to intensify, including both camps launching scathing new attack adverts, Harris invited Trump to exchange barbs in person, urging: “If you got something to say, say it to my face!”
Megan Thee Stallion helped rile up the crowd which she coined as “Hotties for Harris”, declaring that the US is set to “make history with the first female president. The first black female president”.
Harris calls Trumps remarks at NABJ ‘the same old show'
At a rally in Texas Kamala Harris smiled and laughed as she addressed racist remarks made by Donald Trump at an event in Chicago.
Referring to Trump’s presidency, she said: “We all remember what those four years were like, and today, we were given another reminder.
“This afternoon Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists, and it was the same old show of divisiveness and disrespect.
“And let me just say the American people deserve better… The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth who does not respond with hostility when confronted with the truth…that understands that our differences do not divide us.”
Second Gentleman slams Trump at Maine fundraiser
The Second Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, slammed Trump during a fundraiser in Maine for the former president’s comments about his wife’s racial identity.
“A worse version of an already horrible person,” he said regarding Trump, according to The Washington Post.
“The insults, the BS, shows a lack of character—but it’s a distraction,” he added.
After Trump team touts ‘demise’ of Project 2025, Harris campaign calls BS
Kamala Harris’s campaign warned Democrats not to be fooled by statements from the Trump campaign after the director of the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025” policy effort announced that he would step down.
While two top advisers to the former president claimed victory in a statement that blustered about the fates of any Republican who falsely claimed to speak for Donald Trump, the Harris campaign and even the Heritage Foundation said that the bulk of Project 2025’s work would continue.
Kamala Harris sends message to Donald Trump in direct challenge to live debate
Kamala Harris directly challenged Donald Trump to a live debate, telling the former president “say it to my face” at a rally in Atlanta on Tuesday, 30 July. “Well, Donald, I do hope you’ll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face,” the vice president declared as she addressed the crowd. Ms Harris, a former California attorney general, again drew on her role as a prosecutor as she explained why she was ready to take on the Republican candidate.
Data Analysis: Kamala Harris turns polls around in swing states — except these two
Six out of seven battleground states have seen Harris improving on Biden’s numbers, according to a set of polls by Morning Consult for Bloomberg.
The polls were carried out in seven states from July 24 to 28, with sample sizes ranging from 454 registered voters to 804 in each state.
In particular, Harris appears to have made huge jumps in Michigan and Arizona, gaining by +5 points and +4 points respectively over Biden’s last polling in early July.
Alicja Hagopian reports.
Where Kamala Harris’s ‘White-Boy Summer’ goes from here
Eric Garcia writes:
It’s kind of hard to ignore the fact that white guys who support Vice President Kamala Harris are having a moment.
During Harris’ rally in Atlanta, Parker Short, the president of the Georgia Young Democrats, went viral for dancing along to Kendrick Lamar’s “Not like Us”. And the current VP is virtually guaranteed to pick a white male Democrat as her running mate, whether it be Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly or Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.
Then there was the surprisingly wholesome White Dudes for Harris Zoom call that raised $4 million thanks to cameos from Mark Ruffalo, Mark Hamill, Pete Buttigieg and “The Dude” himself, Jeff Bridges, — before Elon Musk’s X/Twitter briefly shut down the account for the call. And of course, Harris has benefited from the fact that the White Boy in Chief, Joe Biden, chose to not seek re-election and endorsed her.
But all the jokes about Harris’s White Boy Summer, as The Atlantic called it, underpin a more serious predicament: to win the White House, Harris will genuinely need to shore up a lot more support among white men.
Insiders torn on whether ‘nepo baby’ Andy Beshear should be Harris running mate
Andrew Feinberg writes:
There’s a tradition of people with famous names getting into national politics by way of what John Adams called “the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived,” also known as the vice presidency of the United States.
Both George HW Bush and Al Gore each served in the second-highest office in America after coming into politics as the son of a famous father, using their family reputation as a stepping-stone.
So if Kamala Harris chooses Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to be her running-mate — and if she defeats Donald Trump to become the 47th President of the United States — Beshear would find himself in good company.
Over 100 Silicon Valley tycoons back Harris’ bid for president
More than 100 venture capitalists pledged to support Vice President Kamala Harris — the Democrats’ answer to the steady stream of Silicon Valley bigwigs who have vowed to back Donald Trump.
“VCs for Kamala” includes LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban and billionaire Chris Sacca.
“We the undersigned are Venture Capital investors, founders and tech leaders who pledge to vote for Kamala Harris in the 2024 election,” a statement on the website says.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Harris blasts Trump’s ‘crappy Jew’ interview as ex-president repeats antisemitic attacks
Kamala Harris’s campaign has ripped into Donald Trump’s latest antisemitic statements after he agreed with a right-wing radio host that the vice president’s Jewish husband Doug Emhoff is a “crappy” and “horrible Jew.”
Trump has tried to leverage division among Democrats over Israel’s war in Gaza by painting his political rivals as antisemitic, despite his own lengthy history of attacking Jewish Americans and conflating criticism of Israel’s attacks with anti-Jewish prejudice.
During an appearance on New York’s WABC radio on Tuesday, Trump said Jewish voters who support Democratic candidates are “fools” who “should have their head examined.”
Alex Woodward reports.
UAW endorses Harris for president ahead Detroit rally
The UAW International Executive Board has voted to endorse Kamala Harris for President of the United States.
A statement from the UAW says that Harris’s historic candidacy builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s proven track record of standing with the UAW and delivering major gains for the working class.
“Years before the Stand Up Strike, Kamala Harris walked the picket line with striking autoworkers in 2019, has taken on corporate price-gouging and profiteering, and has spoken out and voted against unfair trade deals that hurt the American worker like NAFTA and NAFTA 2.0, the USMCA,” it further says.
The announcement comes before a planned rally in Detroit on August 7 at which Harris will be present with her choice for running mate.
Vice President Harris will also meet directly with UAW members and leaders to hear about the issues that matter to Michigan workers.
“Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class,” said UAW President Shawn Fain. “We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed. This campaign is bringing together people from all walks of life, building a movement that can defeat Donald Trump at the ballot box. For our one million active and retired members, the choice is clear: We will elect Kamala Harris to be our next President this November.”
Reacting to the news, Harris campaign manager Julia Chavez Rodriguez, said: “Vice President Harris is honored to receive the endorsement of the United Auto Workers, and knows it comes with the responsibility to fight for unions and working families as she’s done her whole career.
“Vice President Harris is no stranger to fighting for unions. From walking a picket line with striking UAW workers to casting the deciding vote for the Butch Lewis Act and taking on big banks to protect over $300m in union retirement funds as California’s Attorney General, Kamala Harris has a long, proven record of delivering for unions and organized labor. As President, Kamala Harris will continue to fight like hell for union workers and their families.
“Workers across the country have so much at stake in this election. Donald Trump will gut workers’ rights, ship jobs overseas, and give tax breaks to billionaires at the expense of working people. With the immense organizing power of the UAW at her side, this campaign will reach out to auto workers across the country and send Kamala Harris to the Oval Office.”
