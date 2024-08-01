Harris teases running mate announcement as campaign fundraising soars: Live updates

✕ Close Kamala Harris calls out Donald Trump for televised debate

Kamala Harris will make her first appearance with her choice of running mate in Philadelphia on Tuesday, her campaign says — stressing that she has not yet made a decision who that will be.

As donations to her campaign have soared, this evening the vice president continues her fast-paced schedule with two events in Houston one of which more than doubled its donation target.

On Tuesday night she delivered a fierce address in her first rally since becoming the Democrats’ likely presidential nominee alongside rap stars Quavo and Megan Thee Stallion as she dared Donald Trump to take the debate stage.

The roar of 10,000 enthusiastic supporters welcomed the vice president as she took to the podium in Atlanta, Georgia – a key swing state Democrats narrowly carried in 2020 that was feared lost during Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

As tensions between the two presidential candidates continue to intensify, including both camps launching scathing new attack adverts, Harris invited Trump to exchange barbs in person, urging: “If you got something to say, say it to my face!”

Megan Thee Stallion helped rile up the crowd which she coined as “Hotties for Harris”, declaring that the US is set to “make history with the first female president. The first black female president”.