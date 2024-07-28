Harris campaign rakes in $200m of donations in first week: Live updates
The vice president was greeted with a standing ovation at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachussets, where she was introduced by musician James Taylor
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Kamala Harris‘ campaign says it has raised $200 million in donations in its first week since the vice president was officially endorsed by Joe Biden to be the Democratic presidential nominee.
Of that amount, 66 percent came from first-time donors, according to the campaign. The team said that since last Sunday, it had seen “unprecedented” support from across the US, with more than 170,000 volunteers joing the campaign and plans to mobilize 2,300 in key battleground states.
Engagement with younger voters continues, with the vice president joining TikTok officially on Friday.
Harris herself acknowledged that she and the Democrats are “underdogs in this race,” at a fundraiser in Massachussets on Saturday, her first since receing Biden’s backing.
“We are the underdogs in this race. Level set, ok. We are the underdogs in this race, but this is a people powered campign,” she told crowds.
She later laid into Donald Trump, saying: “You may have noticed, Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it’s just plain wierd. I mean that’s the box you put that in.
The Harris campaign estimated that that event alone would bring in over $1.4 million in donations.
Harris campaign rakes in $200m of donations in first week
Kamala HQ claps back at Trump
Harris: ‘We are underdogs in this race'
Kamala Harris acknowledged that she and the Democrats are “underdogs in this race” as she addressed a packed out theatre in Pittsfield, Massachussets on Saturday.
The vice president was greeted with a standing ovation at the Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, where she was introduced by musician James Taylor.
Harris repeared her line that she “knows Donald Trump’s type” from her career prosecuting “predators... fraudsters... and cheaters.” “We are the underdogs in this race. Level set, ok. We are the underdogs in this race, but this is a people powered campign,” she said.
“You may have noticed, Donald Trump has been resorting to some wild lies about my record. And some of what he and his running mate are saying, well, it’s just plain wierd. I mean that’s the box you put that in.
“You may have seen he just pulled out of our debate. I hope he reconsiders because we have a lot to talk about.”
Watch: Kamala Harris targets Trump as she unveils campaign focus
Kamala Harris has been very clear that she “knows Donald Trump’s type” from her years as a prosecutor.
Watch her describe her campaign focus in her own words here:
New poll shows Kamala Harris gaining on Trump among Hispanic voters
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is quickly gaining on former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters, a new poll shows.
Gustaf Kilander has the story:
New poll shows Kamala Harris gaining on Trump among Hispanic voters
Vice president leads former commander-in-chief by 19 points among vital swing state voting group
In pictures: Kamala Harris’ first campaign fundraiser
Kamala Harris identifies as Gen X – and, believe you me, you really don’t want to mess with us
The generational culture wars are dominated by Boomers, Millennials and Gen-Zers – so who are the forgotten Gen-Xers? People like me, says Kate Spicer, who looks at what could be the toughest generation of all…
Kamala Harris identifies as Gen X – believe me, you really don’t want to mess with us
The generational culture wars are dominated by Boomers, Millennials and Gen-Zers – so who are the forgotten Gen-Xers? People like me, says Kate Spicer, who looks at what could be the toughest generation of all…
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff trolls Trump on mispronouncing his wife’s name
ICYMI: ‘Trump is old and quite weird’: Harris campaign press releases give trolling a try
Kamala Harris’ campaign team seems to be enjoying its first full week of official promotion for her presidential candidacy, judging by the somewhat colloquial tone of some of its recent press releases.
Statements put out by the newly rebranded Harris for President campaign have attacked both Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance while tapping into internet-speak and popular culture – something the team has quickly become known for.
Read more here:
‘Trump is old and quite weird’: Harris campaign press releases give trolling a try
Statements from the newly rebranded Harris for President campaign have taken shots at both Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance while tapping into internet-speak and popular culture
‘What happened to any time, any place?’: Kamala Harris trolls Trump as he backs out of debate
Kamala Harris has trolled Donald Trump by using his words against him after the Republican presidential nominee backed out of a proposed television debate.
“What happened to ‘any time, any place’?” the vice president posted on X late on Thursday night.
Joe Sommerlad has the story:
Harris trolls Trump as he backs out of debate ‘What happened to any time, any place?’
Trump’s campaign team won’t commit to debating Harris – at least not yet – blaming Democratic instability
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments