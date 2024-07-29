✕ Close Kamala Harris speaks to Barack and Michelle Obama as they endorse her candidacy for the White House

The field of potential vice presidential running mates to join presumptive nominee Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democratic Party ticket got a little narrower on Monday, as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared to rule herself out.

In an appearance on Morning Joe, Whitmer said she “had made a commitment to serve out her term as governor” and can be “an excellent ally to a President Harris” in that role and as co-chair of the campaign.

The Harris presidential campaign has raked in more than $200m in donations in the week since Joe Biden exited the race and the vice president stepped up to replace him on the ticket.

This comes as new polling shows a huge surge in enthusiasm about voting among Democrats, surpassing that of Republican excitement for voting for Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Democrats are focusing attacks on Trump’s running mate JD Vance, with Senator Chuck Schumer saying: “Every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic.”

Emails shared with The New York Times by a former friend of Vance show him criticizing Trump for “racism” and as a “morally reprehensible human being”, underlining the political pivot he made in recent years.