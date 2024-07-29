Elections 2024 live: Harris VP choice narrows as JD Vance labels Trump ‘morally reprehensible’ in resurfaced emails
Harris campaign statement says $200m raised and 170,000 volunteers signed up after grassroots ‘weekend of action’ across battleground states
The field of potential vice presidential running mates to join presumptive nominee Kamala Harris on the 2024 Democratic Party ticket got a little narrower on Monday, as Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeared to rule herself out.
In an appearance on Morning Joe, Whitmer said she “had made a commitment to serve out her term as governor” and can be “an excellent ally to a President Harris” in that role and as co-chair of the campaign.
The Harris presidential campaign has raked in more than $200m in donations in the week since Joe Biden exited the race and the vice president stepped up to replace him on the ticket.
This comes as new polling shows a huge surge in enthusiasm about voting among Democrats, surpassing that of Republican excitement for voting for Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Democrats are focusing attacks on Trump’s running mate JD Vance, with Senator Chuck Schumer saying: “Every day, it comes out Vance has done something more extreme, more weird, more erratic.”
Emails shared with The New York Times by a former friend of Vance show him criticizing Trump for “racism” and as a “morally reprehensible human being”, underlining the political pivot he made in recent years.
Whitmer says Harris will pick running mate in six or seven days
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said in an interview with CBS Mornings today that she expects Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee, to announce a running mate in the next six or seven days.
“Everything is truncated, and she’s going to make that decision probably in the next six, seven days,” Whitmer, a co-chair of the Harris campaign, said when asked about a timeline for choosing a running mate.
“I would imagine we’ll know who her running mate is, and we’ll get ready for convention,” she added.
This timeline is consistent with that of the Democratic National Committee, which plans to start a virtual roll call vote by August 1 and for Harris to choose a running mate by August 7.
Trump defends ‘beautiful’ female Secret Service agent from backlash
Donald Trump has sung the praises of an embattled female Secret Service agent, commending her bravery and claiming she “wanted to take a bullet” for him despite her small stature, during the attempt on his life earlier this month.
Female agents have faced a swathe of criticism and misogyny from prominent right-wing conservatives following the assassination attempt of the former president on July 13.
James Liddell has the story.
Vance called Trump ‘morally reprehensible human being’ in resurfaced emails
Emails between JD Vance and a former law school friend have added to previous evidence showing the ideological pivot the Ohio senator made regarding Donald Trump that led to him being picked as running mate by the former president.
Sofia Nelson, a public defender living in Detroit who identifies as transgender, shared email messages from the now-Ohio senator and vice presidential candidate with The New York Times.
Per the Times:
The emails, in which Mr. Vance criticizes former President Donald J. Trump both for “racism” and as a “morally reprehensible human being,” add to an already-existing body of evidence showing Mr. Vance’s ideological pivot from Never Trumper to Mr. Trump’s running mate.
And they reflect a young man quite different from the hard-right culture warrior of today who back then brought homemade baked goods to his friend after Nelson underwent transition-related surgery. The visit cemented their bond.
Nelson — who fell out with Vance in 2021 over his support for a ban on gender-affirming care for minors — hopes the emails will inform the opinion of voters.
“He achieved great success and became very rich by being a Never Trumper who explained the white working class to the liberal elite,” Nelson said, referring to Mr. Vance’s successful 2016 book. “Now he’s amassing even more power by expressing the exact opposite.”
A statement from the Vance campaign reads: “It’s unfortunate this individual chose to leak decade-old private conversations between friends to The New York Times. Senator Vance values his friendships with individuals across the political spectrum. He has been open about the fact that some of his views from a decade ago began to change after becoming a dad and starting a family, and he has thoroughly explained why he changed his mind on President Trump. Despite their disagreements, Senator Vance cares for Sofia and wishes Sofia the very best.”
From temple donations to family visits, how Kamala Harris is still the pride of her Indian ancestral village
Vishwam Sanakaran writes:
Between the coconut trees, bungalows and rice paddies of this remote village in southern India there is a bizarre sight: a collection of giant blue posters adorned with the face of US vice president Kamala Harris, each wishing her – in the local Tamil language – luck for November’s presidential election.
Continue reading...
Harris gaining on Trump among Hispanic voters, new poll shows
Vice President Kamala Harris, the presumptive Democratic nominee, is quickly gaining on former President Donald Trump among Hispanic voters, a new poll shows.
While majorities of Hispanic voters have supported Democrats in the past, many have recently been moving towards the Republican Party.
Gustaf Kilander looks at the most recent numbers.
Harris received $20,000 per minute during fundraising effort, campaigners say
At one point on Thursday the Kamala Harris campaign was raising $20,000 per minute, campaigners have said.
The campaign for the vice president was hosting a Zoom call for white women to “answer the call” and “show up for Kamala Harris.”
“We’re raising $20,000 per minute — the system wasn’t built for this. If you can’t make your donation, keep trying,” Shannon Watts, founder of the anti-gun violence group Mom Demands Action, wrote on X on Thursday morning.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Watch: Gov Gretchen Whitmer says no to veep speculation
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has shut down speculation about the possibility she could join Kamala Harris on the Democratic ticket should the vice president formally secure the party’s nomination.
Here she is today on Morning Joe on MSNBC:
Whitmer also joined in on the campaign’s characterization of the Republican ticket as “weird”, citing the way they talk to people and the way they address people.
Harris joins TikTok and mocks Trump with ‘Bye Bye Bye’ video
Kamala Harris enlisted the help of former NYSNC member Lance Bass as she launched her official TikTok account.
In one of the first videos posted to her new official profile – which has already gained more than three million followers since appearing late last week – the singer accompanied the vice president in a short clip mocking her would-be opponent Donald Trump.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
Iowa’s six-week abortion ban goes into effect today
Iowa has become the latest state in which abortion access has been sharply curbed, approximately two years after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.
The law prohibits abortions after cardiac activity can be detected, which is roughly at six weeks of pregnancy and before many know they are pregnant. There are limited exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormality, or when the life of the mother is in danger. Previously, abortion in Iowa was legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee Interim Communications Director Sam Paisley issued the following statement:
Iowa Republicans have officially made their state one of the most extreme when it comes to restricting reproductive freedom, flying in the face of the majority of Iowans who support abortion access. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, GOP state legislatures have made these bans a top priority, and they show no sign of letting up. The time is now for Democrats to turn their attention to state legislatures where Republicans are leveraging power to pass an extreme agenda that rips up fundamental freedoms. The DLCC will continue to hold the GOP in the states accountable as they compromise the health care of their constituents.
Kamala Harris has reiterated her commitment to restoring reproductive freedom across the nation should she become president.
The vice president said on X: “Today, Iowa's extreme abortion ban goes into effect, creating a health care crisis for women across the state.
“If extremist so-called leaders have their way, no woman in our nation will be safe from the government telling her what to do with her own body.”
She also released this video message:
Democrats hard selling Harris message that Trump and Vance are ‘weird’
Prominent Democrats championed Vice President Kamala Harris’s bid for the presidency on Sunday, one week after the official launch of her campaign, as she seeks to capitalize on a wave of support coalescing around her candidacy.
The Democratic Party’s sudden unification was on full display across the broadcast and cable news networks on Sunday as the party’s biggest stars lined up to deliver talking points on three issues: the strength of Harris’s resume, the perceived weirdness of Trump and his vice presidential candidate JD Vance, and Joe Biden’s lame-duck agenda item, Supreme Court reform. Today marked the first round of Sunday news talk shows (minus Meet the Press, pre-empted by the Olympics) since Biden’s decision to drop out of the race was announced last Sunday afternoon.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
