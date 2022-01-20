Kamala Harris tells The Independent amid voting rights loss: ‘We are not giving up’
Comes after week-long push to change the filibuster among Senate Democrats.
Vice President Kamala Harris struck a defiant tone as Democrats’ bid to pass voting rights reforms failed to pass the Senate late Wednesday evening.
“We are not giving up,” Ms Harris told The Independent. “We will not give up.”
The Senate failed to pass voting rights on a 49 to 51 basis with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer voting against it so as to bring up the bill later this year.
