Kari Lake spins tale of attempted bribery to drop out of politics

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Saturday that someone showed up at her door and bribed her to get out of politics.

Ms Lake spoke at CPAC on Saturday afternoon after she delivered the Ronald Reagan dinner on Friday evening. Ms Lake said it happened right before she headed to Washington.

“They came to my door and they tried to bribe me out of getting out of politics,” she told the crowd. “I’m telling you this because this is how disgusting politics is. A mom who runs for office and they’re afraid of me?”

Ms Lake, a former news anchor, lost the governor’s race to Katie Hobbs in November. But she’s refused to concede the race and has instead filed a lawsuit.

She said that the person offered a position on a board and a large salary, which she refused to do.

“This person standing before me was sent at the request of some powerful people back East,” she said. “They want me out of politics. But what a minute, I thought already stopped us? Why are they so afraid, I thought they already stopped our movement.”

Many attendees at CPAC, including former adviser to president Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon, have said she could be a potential running mate for Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign.

But Ms Lake did not say what she would do next.

“I don’t what the future holds,” she said. “I’m just on God’s time right now.”