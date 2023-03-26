Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump’s former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was slammed by her fellow conservatives for her support of Mike Pence.

She came under heavy fire after she tweeted about one of Mr Pence’s recent interviews with Sean Hannity. She wrote: “Excellent interview with vice president @Mike_Pence on @seanhannity. His patriotism, love for the country, and love for his Savior [sic] on full display.”

Soon, she was criticised and called a “traitor” by Trump supporters.

“Used car salesman,” the pro-Trump Twitter account “Catturd2” responded.

Former Trump 2020 campaign staffer Kingsley Cortes wrote: “This is what endless Murdoch News does to a person.”

Other MAGA supporters called her “disgusting” and said, “she is only known thanks to President Trump, but she spends her time on Fox & Twitter shilling for traitors like Pence & DeSantis.”

Meanwhile, former president Donald Trump has vehemently denied that he had an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels as he faces a potential indictment for paying money to keep their affair quiet.

The former president decried New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg for investigating the payment and criticised the US Department of Justice.

“The district attorney of New York under the auspices and direction of the Department of Injustice in Washington, DC, was investigating me for something that is not a crime, not a misdemeanour, not an affair,” he said.

Mr Trump held his first major campaign rally in Waco, Texas, where he proceeded to insult Ms Daniels with an epithet he has used in the past.

The former president also described the 2024 presidential race as “the final battle” in a speech focused on personal grievances and legal woes at his first rally of the campaign in Waco, Texas, on Saturday.

“If we don’t win this election in 2024, I truly believe our country is doomed,” he said.

“This is really prosecutorial misconduct, that’s what it’s called. The innocence of people makes no difference whatsoever to these radical left maniacs,” Mr Trump said of the investigations into him.