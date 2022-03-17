Former White House Press Secretary Kaylaigh McEnany worked for Donald Trump’s failed 2020 presidential campaign during the first of his two impeachment trials. But a recent appearance on the Fox News show she co-hosts calls into question whether she was paying much attention to current events during that time.

On Wednesday’s edition of Outnumbered, Ms McEnany claimed Mr Biden was not acting fast enough to send weapons to the Ukrainian forces defending against Russia’s unprovoked invasion.

“Delay seems to be modus operandi for this administration,” she said. “Delay in response, delay in sanctions, delay in sending the MiGs, delay in everything and it just makes you wonder, why?”

Between aid authorised by Congress and that which Mr Biden has now made available under his own authority, the US has sent more than $1bn-worth of military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

Additionally, it was Ms McEnany’s former boss who made a point of withholding aid to Ukraine for political purposes, leading to him being impeached for the first time.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach the then-president in December 2019 after a series of dramatic hearings in which witnesses described how he attempted to blackmail Volodymyr Zelensky, then the newly-elected president of Ukraine, into launching sham investigations of Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

At the time, Mr Trump was gearing up to run for re-election and Mr Biden, who would go on to defeat Mr Trump in the 2020 election, was one of the myriad Democrats hoping to earn the party’s nomination. But Mr Trump used a now-infamous 25 July 2019 phone call with Mr Zelensky to pressure him to announce the investigations in exchange for receiving Javelin anti-tank missiles needed to repel Russian-backed separatists in Eastern Ukraine.

Twitter users seized on Ms McEnany’s comments, saying it appeared “she’s already forgotten what the first impeachment was about”.

“Someone please remind this twit why Trump was impeached the first time. Without her binder she’s clueless,” one critic said, referencing the massive binder Ms McEnany used at White House briefings.

“The Republicans have mortally wounded irony,” another wrote.

“McEnany and Fox take reality and twist it in knots,” a third added.

