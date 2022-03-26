Trump’s press secretary Kayleigh McEnany calls Jen Psaki ‘Debbie Downer’
‘Make those events not happen by being strong on the world stage and fixing problems here at home’
Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany has compared Jen Psaki to the Saturday Night Live character Debbie Downer as she complained about her “bad news” press conferences.
Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman said she was sick of hearing about Ukraine, inflation and rising gas prices during Ms Psaki’s press briefings as she co-hosted Outnumbered on Fox News.
“Do you remember that SNL character, Debbie Downer? Every time I turn on the press briefing it’s Deeeeeebbie downer,” Ms McEnany said referring to the recurring character played by Rachael Dratch.
“Make those events not happen by being strong on the world stage and fixing problems here at home. I’m tired of Debbie Downer.”
The fictional character, played by Ms Dratch between 2004 and 2020, became part part of the pop culture lexicon for her depressing takes.
Ms Psaki was forced to withdraw from a trip to Europe with President Joe Biden this week after testing positive for Covid-19.
Ms Psaki had attended two socially-distanced meetings with Mr Biden but was not considered a close contact under CDC guidelines.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies