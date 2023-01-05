✕ Close Kevin McCarthy loses sixth vote in House speaker bid, as chamber adjourns

The chaos on Capitol Hill continues for a third day on Thursday as the Republican party remains at war over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes during multiple roll call votes this week, prompting Congress to adjourn three times for negotiations. Mr McCarthy nevertheless continued to lose subsequent votes.

The GOP House leader reportedly offered to make key concessions on Wednesday night including agreeing to a proposed rule change on how to oust a sitting speaker in the hope he could secure 218 votes to get him over the line.

However, a group of far-right Republicans are refusing to back him. Dubbed the “Never Kevins”, the group includes the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz who told reporters that the stalemate will not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.

While the majority of the holdouts are backing Byron Donalds, Rep Gaetz voted for Donald Trump in ballots seven and eight but joined Rep Boebert and one other member in backing Oklahoma Rep Kevin Hern in ballot nine. Mr Hern backed Mr McCarthy.

