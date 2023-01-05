House speaker vote: Gaetz and Boebert back new alternate as Kevin McCarthy loses ninth ballot – live
Kevin McCarthy continues to fail to get enough votes to become the next House speaker
Kevin McCarthy loses sixth vote in House speaker bid, as chamber adjourns
The chaos on Capitol Hill continues for a third day on Thursday as the Republican party remains at war over who to elect as the next speaker of the House of Representatives.
Kevin McCarthy failed to secure enough votes during multiple roll call votes this week, prompting Congress to adjourn three times for negotiations. Mr McCarthy nevertheless continued to lose subsequent votes.
The GOP House leader reportedly offered to make key concessions on Wednesday night including agreeing to a proposed rule change on how to oust a sitting speaker in the hope he could secure 218 votes to get him over the line.
However, a group of far-right Republicans are refusing to back him. Dubbed the “Never Kevins”, the group includes the likes of Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz who told reporters that the stalemate will not end with Mr McCarthy as speaker.
While the majority of the holdouts are backing Byron Donalds, Rep Gaetz voted for Donald Trump in ballots seven and eight but joined Rep Boebert and one other member in backing Oklahoma Rep Kevin Hern in ballot nine. Mr Hern backed Mr McCarthy.
Kinzinger: Vote after vote for speaker like a computer rebooting
Former Rep Adam Kinzinger has a brief analogy to why the House has to keep having votes to name a speaker.
He tweeted: “A brief analogy on why the House keeps having votes. In order to function, it must have a Speaker and all other functionality flows down from there. Imagine a computer booting, then rebooting, then rebooting. Something isn’t right, and it can’t operate... the house is similar, its only function is to try to function, so as the vote fails it starts rebooting. You can unplug a computer or adjourn a house, but when you plug it back in or come back into session, all you can do is reboot.”
Could a deal be near as McCarthy appears to lose 10th ballot?
With Kevin McCarthy having lost 10 votes so far on the 10th ballot, Punchbowl News reports that a deal could be near with the holdout representatives.
Jake Sherman reports that Reps Chip Roy and Patrick McHenry have been negotiating it and something may be put in writing tonight.
The most memorable images of three days of House speaker votes and negotiations
With C-SPAN providing an unfiltered live feed of all the action on the floor of the House of Representatives as the votes continue to name a speaker, audiences have been treated to an interesting insight into how Congress functions – or dysfunctions, as the case may be.
Usually, congressional rules dictate what cameras can and cannot show, but with no representatives sworn in there are no such rules.
There have been some memorable still images captured by photographers present in the chamber as lawmakers have laughed, cringed, appeared frustrated and huddled in tense negotiation between ballots as Kevin McCarthy suffered defeat after defeat.
Biggs and Crane switch votes to Hern
Reps Andy Biggs and Brent Crane have switched their votes from Byron Donalds to Kevin Hern joining Lauren Boebert, Josh Brecheen, and Matt Gaetz.
Separately, Michael Cloud and Andrew Clyde have voted Donalds.
This brings the number of votes against Kevin McCarthy to seven indicating he will not win the tenth ballot.
Voting continues.
Watch: Rep Aguilar shades GOP calling Democrats ‘governing party'
House speaker vote moves to 10th ballot
The House speaker fight moves to its tenth ballot after Kevin McCarthy failed to secure a majority for the ninth time.
Rep Juan Ciscomani of Arizona nominates Mr McCarthy.
Democratic Caucus Chair Rep Pete Aguilar again nominates Hakeem Jeffries for House Speaker in the 10th round of voting.
Rep Anna Paulina Luna nominates Byron Donalds and makes the extraordinary claim that the media is trying to pitch Republicans against each other.
Rep Lauren Boebert nominates Rep Kevin Hern again.
Perry: Opportunity to make ‘transformational changes' to Congress
Speaking to The Independent’s Eric Garcia, Rep Scott Perry, a key McCarthy-holdout, said he had been busy.
He added: “We’re using this opportunity to make sure that we make the transformational changes to ensure that Congress works for the American people.”
Pelosi: ‘We have important work to do'
Rachel Scott of ABC News caught up with Nancy Pelosi. The former speaker said: “It is a shame for the country. This is a great institution. And really, I wish they voted elect the speaker on the first vote because we have important work to do. And this undermines that.”
House Speaker Election Ninth Ballot Result
Hakeem Jeffries - 212 votes
Kevin McCarthy - 201 votes
Byron Donalds – 17 votes
Kevin Hern – 3 votes
Present - 1 vote
Bishop: Lengthy process ‘ought to be celebrated'
Politico’s Sarah Ferris reports that Rep Dan Bishop, one of the 20 holdouts against Kevin McCarthy, says the reporting of the ongoing speaker votes is causing “anxiety” for the American people.
Instead, he claims the lengthy process “ought to be celebrated”.
