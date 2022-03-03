Jan 6 select committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued a subpoena for documents and testimony to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and ex-Trump campaign fundraiser who is also the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr.

In a letter to Ms Guilfoyle, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson said the ex-TV personality is required to produce documents to the committee by 11 March and appear to give evidence in a deposition on 15 March.

Mr Thompson said the committee’s investigation “has revealed credible evidence” of Ms Guilfoyle’s involvement in “events within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry”.

Specifically, he said Ms Guilfoyle was present during an Oval Office meeting between members of the Trump family and others on the morning of 6 January, at the same time former president Donald Trump spoke by phone with then-vice president Mike Pence just before Congress was set to meet to certify Mr Trump’s loss to Joe Biden.

Mr Thompson also revealed that the committee has found — based on “documents and information” provided to the panel — that Ms Guilfoyle has claimed to have involvement in fundraising for 6 January rally on the Ellipse at which Mr Trump encouraged a crowd of his supporters to march to the Capitol.

“Specifically, you told one rally organiser that you ‘raised so much money for this — literally one of my donors, Julie at 3 million,’” he wrote, noting that the mention of “Julie” was a reference to rally financier Julie Fancelli.

Mr Thompson also said Mr Guilfoyle “communicated with other about the decision by President Trump about who was and was not allowed to speak at the rally, including concerns raised about him sharing the stage with people like Ali Alexander, Alex Jones, and Roger Stone”.

Ms Guilfoyle, an attorney by training who served as a local prosecutor in San Francisco and Los Angeles in the 1990s and early 2000s, previously agreed to appear for a voluntary interview with the panel on 25 February but refused to go through with the interview because members of the committee were present.

Mr Thompson noted that her professed desire to cooperate voluntarily had only resulted in production of “110 pages in response to 14 document requests” as well as her refusal to sit for the voluntary interview last month.

“You refused to proceed with your scheduled transcribed interview ... claiming you had not been previously informed that select committee members could observe and participate,” he wrote, adding that committee staff had, in fact, informed her lawyers that committee members would be present and offered to reschedule the interview, but she had declined to do so.

