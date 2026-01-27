Democrats push for Kristi Noem’s impeachment if Trump doesn’t fire her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic leaders in Congress are joining a growing call to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if she refuses to step down after federal officers fatally shot a second person in Minneapolis this month during the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a joint statement with Minority Whip Katherine Clark and House Democratic Caucus chair Pete Aguiltar, said Noem “should be fired immediately, or we will commence impeachment proceedings.”

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” they wrote.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, is urging the Republican-led committee to “immediately commence” impeachment proceedings to remove her from office — or Democrats will launch investigations into “all potential constitutional crimes” allegedly committed by the secretary.

Under her leadership, Homeland Security has “unleashed a shocking assault on the most basic Constitutional rights and freedoms of the American people,” according to Raskin.

open image in gallery Hakeem Jeffries (center) and top Democrats Katherine Clark (left) and Pete Aguilar (right) are joining calls for Kristi Noem to step down or face impeachment investigations ( Getty Images )

Democrats on the House Homeland Security Committee also threatened Noem’s impeachment if she doesn’t resign, saying that she “destroyed public confidence in her ability” to lead the agency.

More than 155 House Democrats have signed a resolution for her impeachment, though it’s unlikely a Republican-controlled Congress will advance any effort to oust a key member of Trump’s Cabinet. Trump, meanwhile, has privately and publicly feared a wave of impeachment hearings if Democrats win back the majority in midterm elections this fall.

Calls for Noem’s impeachment have accelerated after Customs and Border Protection agents fatally shot Alex Pretti just weeks after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis.

“Far from condemning these unlawful and savage killings in cold blood, Secretary Noem immediately labeled Renee and Alex ‘domestic terrorists,’ blatantly lied about the circumstances of the shootings that took their lives, and attempted to cover-up and blockade any legitimate investigation into their deaths,” according to Raskin, referencing Noem’s defense of the officers and the Trump administration’s rejection of state and local law enforcement efforts to investigate the killings.

DHS officials have dismissed calls for Noem’s impeachment, saying that Democratic lawmakers are merely focused on “showmanship and fundraising clicks.”

Trump met with Noem for two hours in the Oval Office Monday evening, according to The New York Times, though the president did not suggest her job was at risk. The president insists Noem is “doing a very good job” and won’t be calling for her resignation, he told reporters Tuesday.

But the administration has already reshuffled leadership for the Minnesota operation, and the president deployed his border czar Tom Homan to Minneapolis while border patrol “commander-at-large” Greg Bovino is imminently expected to leave the state.

Noem has “the utmost confidence and trust of the president of the United States,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Monday briefing.

open image in gallery Trump is defending his Homeland Security secretary as she faces mounting calls to resign while Democratic members of Congress threaten to hold up funding for the agency without any guardrails ( Getty Images )

The calls for her impeachment are also reaching a fever pitch as members of Congress stare down a vote on a $1.3 trillion government spending package that includes Homeland Security, which could bring lawmakers to yet another stalemate and trigger a second potential government shutdown in months.

Senate Democrats say they will not vote to fund Homeland Security without new guardrails for immigration enforcement.

“Republicans are planning to shut large parts of the government down on Friday so that the DHS killing spree unleashed in Minnesota can continue throughout America,” House Democratic leaders wrote Tuesday.

“That is immoral,” they said. “Federal agents who have broken the law must be criminally prosecuted. The paramilitary tactics must cease and desist. Taxpayer dollars should be used to make life more affordable for everyday Americans, not kill them in cold blood.”