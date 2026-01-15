Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. forces have seized another oil tanker in the Caribbean Sea, the Motor Tanker Veronica, which the Trump administration claims has ties to Venezuela. This action forms part of a broader U.S. effort to assert control over the South American nation’s oil resources.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced on social media on Thursday that the Veronica "had previously passed through Venezuelan waters, and was operating in defiance of President Trump’s established quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean."

A social media post from U.S. Southern Command indicated that Marines and sailors launched from the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford to effect the capture. Noem’s post further noted that, consistent with previous raids, a U.S. Coast Guard tactical team conducted the boarding and seizure.

Noem also shared a brief video, appearing to show part of the ship’s capture. The black-and-white footage depicted helicopters hovering over the deck of a merchant vessel as armed troops descended onto the deck by rope.

The Veronica marks the sixth tanker seized by US forces as part of the administration of Trump’s drive to control the production, refining, and global distribution of Venezuela’s oil products. It is the fourth such seizure since the U.S. ouster of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a surprise nighttime raid nearly two weeks ago.

In her social media post, Noem stated that the raid was carried out with "close coordination with our colleagues" in the military, as well as the State and Justice departments.

"Our heroic Coast Guard men and women once again ensured a flawlessly executed operation, in accordance with international law," Noem added.

As with previous posts, Ms Noem and the military framed the seizure as an effort to enforce the law. Ms Noem argued that the multiple captures demonstrate that "there is no outrunning or escaping American justice."

However, other officials within the Trump administration have made it clear they view these actions as a means to generate revenue as they seek to rebuild Venezuela’s battered oil industry and restore its economy.

Last week, Donald Trump met with executives from oil companies to discuss the administration's goal of investing $100bn in Venezuela to repair and upgrade its oil production and distribution. His administration has stated it expects to sell between 30 million and 50 million barrels of sanctioned Venezuelan oil.