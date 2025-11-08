Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ordered Spirit Airlines jets before realizing the airline didn’t own the planes — and that those aircraft didn’t have engines, according to a report.

Noem and top adviser Corey Lewandowski planned on using the ten 737 planes from Spirit to increase the number of deportation flights — as part of President Donald Trump’s agenda — as well as to use them for their own travel, sources told the Wall Street Journal. The Trump administration is on pace to deport 600,000 immigrants by the end of the year, the DHS said in September.

Some warned the pair that the proposal would be much more expensive than hiring additional flight contractors, the sources said. Throwing another wrench into the pair’s plans, Spirit, which filed for bankruptcy for the second time in August, didn’t own the planes and the jets’ engines would need to be purchased separately.

The effort has since been put on hold, the Journal reported.

The Independent has contacted DHS and Spirit for more information.

open image in gallery DHS Chief Kristi Noem reportedly ordered jets from Spirit Airlines — before discovering the airline didn’t own the planes and the jets didn’t have engines. ( Getty Images )

However, at some point during the longest-ever government shutdown, DHS purchased two Gulfstream jets for $200 million, Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee said last month.

“It has come to our attention that, in the midst of a government shutdown, the United States Coast Guard entered into a sole source contract with Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation to procure two new G700 luxury jets to support travel for you and the Deputy Secretary, at a cost to the taxpayer of $200 million,” Democratic Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Lauren Underwood said in a letter to DHS in October.

A spokesperson for DHS told the Journal that some of its reporting around buying the planes was inaccurate, but didn’t elaborate further.

Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which Congress passed in July, provided DHS roughly $170 billion to use toward his immigration agenda.

open image in gallery The DHS did, however, purchase two Gulfstream jets for $200 million in the middle of the government shutdown, according to Democrats on the House Appropriations Committee. ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

That money has given “ICE the funding for bold, innovative ways to swiftly remove” migrants, the spokesperson told the paper.

The plan to use the Spirit planes is an example of how Noem’s splashier strategy to push Trump’s deportation agenda has clashed with that of border czar Tom Homan, who has reportedly favored using more traditional techniques, such as using police research to create lists of targets, the Journal reported.

Homan allegedly informed Trump of concerns he’d heard from senior immigration officials “who had complained Noem and Lewandowski’s initiatives were getting in the way of operations,” sources told the outlet.

Fox News’ Laura Ingraham pressed Homan last month about allegations that there was “growing friction” around the deportation strategy.

Homan dodged the question, and instead replied: “Look, we are all being aggressive. I have said from day one we are going to concentrate on public safety threats and national security threats.” He added: “As we get more agents on you will see arrests increase twice, three times, you are going to see the numbers skyrocket.”