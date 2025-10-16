Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, has offered herself up to perform at the MAGA alternative for the Super Bowl halftime show.

Trump, 43, pitched the idea Wednesday on her podcast, The Right View with Lara Trump. Turning Point USA, the conservative activist organization founded by Charlie Kirk, announced last week that it will host an alternative Super Bowl halftime show in February, after Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny was selected to perform at the NFL event.

The conservative organization has yet to announce exactly who will perform at the event, but the president’s daughter-in-law excitedly offered up a list of hypothetical performers she’d like to see, including country star Chris Stapleton and MAGA rapper Tom MacDonald.

Then, Trump pitched herself.

open image in gallery Lara Trump pitched herself to perform at the Turning Point USA alternative Super Bowl halftime show. The group is planning its own show after Bad Bunny was announced as the official musician for the game. ( The Right View with Lara Trump )

open image in gallery Trump has been pitching herself as a singer even releasing a music video. ( The Right View with Lara Trump / YouTube )

“You know what? You can throw Lara Trump in there. Yeah! That’s right,” the president’s daughter-in-law said with a laugh.

“Imagine how upset people on the left would be if something like that happened,” she added. “It sort of makes me want to offer myself up. I have not been asked, but I’m gonna offer it right now! Let’s see what happens.”

It wouldn’t be Trump’s first musical performance.

Last year, she was mocked online after releasing a song praising firefighters and an accompanying music video. The “Hero” video featured Trump and her co-singer, Madeline Jaymes, singing in a music studio and on a fire escape, in between photo montages of firefighters.

“You’re going through the fire, and the flames getting higher,” the pair sang. “You’re my hero, you’re my hero. You’re climbing up the ladder and the screams getting louder, you’re my hero.”

Social media didn’t take kindly to the tune.

“Someone who cares about Lara needs to be honest and tell her she can’t sing,” one person wrote.

“Guys, I’m starting to think Lara Trump has a ‘music career’ only because her last name is Trump,” another quipped.

She also has several other songs, including “Colors Don’t Run” and “I Won’t Back Down.” She has 10,456 monthly listeners on Spotify, according to her artist page.

open image in gallery Trump has 10,456 monthly listeners on Spotify, according to her artist page. ( Getty Images )

Trump married the president’s son, Eric, in 2014. The pair have two children together. She also hosts a Fox News show, and formerly served as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Bad Bunny, who is one of the most-streamed artists in the world, was announced as the upcoming Super Bowl halftime performer late last month.

Jay-Z’s entertainment company Roc Nation, which collaborates with the NFL in choosing the halftime headliner, said in a statement that what Bad Bunny has “done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring. We are honored to have him on the world’s biggest stage.”

Bad Bunny has long criticized the president and his hardline immigration agenda. The artist also announced last month he will not be touring in the mainland U.S. partly because of fears that immigration officials will target his fans at concerts.

But the choice sparked rage in the MAGA world, with many commentators labeling him a “Trump hater.” The president himself also criticized the choice and claims to have “never heard of him.”

Meanwhile, he appears unfazed by the backlash to his Super Bowl selection, and even mocked his critics when he appeared on Saturday Night Live on October 4. The artist, who gave his opening monologue in Spanish, told the audience: “If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn.”