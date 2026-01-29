Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News star Laura Ingraham sparked brutal mockery for confusing rapper Nicki Minaj with her longtime adversary Cardi B following Minaj’s appearance at a White House event to promote Donald Trump’s child investment account initiative.

The embarrassing on-air gaffe, which Ingraham was forced to quickly correct after a producer told her about the mix-up, prompted observers and critics to ridicule the pro-Trump host for mixing up MAGA's newly embraced favorite hip hop artist with another Black woman – who also just so happens to be Minaj’s longtime adversary.

“We all look alike,” CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers, who himself was once confused for another liberal Black pundit by right-wing media, snarked.

After spending the past few months expressing her growing support for Trump while making the conservative media rounds with an appearance at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest, which drew sharp criticism from fans, LGBTQ advocates and civil rights groups, Minaj showed up on Wednesday to plug the president’s so-called Trump Accounts.

“I am probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change,” the “Super Bass” singer gushed at one point.

open image in gallery Fox News host Laura Ingraham is facing mockery from critics and observers after she erroneously claimed that Nicki Minaj performed the Cardi B/Megan Thee Stallion hit ‘WAP.’ ( Fox News )

Trump, meanwhile, praised the “Queen of Rap” for supposedly “investing hundreds of thousands of dollars” that will benefit children born between 2025 and the end of 2028 – which represents the president’s second term in office.

“Nicki makes a lot of money, and she's generously stepping up,” the president declared, adding that Minaj has become a big Trump supporter and a Trump fan” who has taken “a little heat on occasion” from her fans but still remains “an unbelievable supporter.”

The Trinidadian-born musician, who admits she came to America illegally but now holds a green card, later flaunted her very own “Trump Gold Card” on social media. The card provides a fast track to American citizenship for those willing to make a $1 million donation to the US Treasury and pay a $15,000 non-refundable processing fee.

During Wednesday’s broadcast of The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham spoke to Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) about Minaj's backing of the president’s “baby bonuses” before gushing that the Barbz leader is an outspoken fan of the president. At the same time, however, the right-wing host wanted it known that she hasn’t always been a fan of Minaj’s racy songs.

“Now, conservatives, including myself, were beyond disgusted by lyrics in some of her songs over the years. ‘WAP,’ I won’t say what that stands for,” Ingraham declared, referencing the 2020 tune by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, another Black female rapper who has long had beef with Minaj.

Almost immediately, the control room could be heard telling Ingraham that the song – whose title is an acronym for “Wet A** P***y” – was NOT by Minaj. “That’s Cardi B,” the producer said in Ingraham’s earpiece.

“That’s Cardi B. Oh, that’s how bad I am. That’s Cardi B. Thank you, Sam,” Ingraham reacted as Moreno tried to help her laugh off the mistake.

After claiming that Minaj is “bridging the gap between her world and Trumpworld,” Ingraham returned to her faux pas before moving on to another topic. “I can’t believe I insulted Nicki Minaj, comparing her to Cardi B. Can you tell I’m a country music fan?” she rhetorically asked her viewers.

open image in gallery Laura Ingraham was forced to make an on-air correction after a producer told her that it was actually Cardi B who performed the hit ( Fox News )

Considering that Fox News and Ingraham herself have a history of confusing and misidentifying prominent Black individuals, it didn’t take long for her humiliating on-air mistake and correction to spark mockery across social media.

“WAP stands for Wrong A** Person,” one X user aptly noted.

Another person shared a GIF of the actual “WAP” artists dramatically looking at each other, adding: “Imagine Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion rn.”

Anablacktivist pastor Trey Ferguson, meanwhile, sarcastically confused Ingraham with one of her former Fox News colleagues in reaction to the gaffe. “Megyn Kelly thinks all Black women look alike,” he tweeted.

“That’s a different Black woman,” the liberal social media account PatriotTakes straightforwardly declared. “Fact check: Nicki Minaj does not have a song called WAP. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, however, do,” The 19th News political reporter Grace Panetta also noted.

open image in gallery Minaj was gifted a Trump Gold Card during her recent appearance at the president's Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit ( Getty Images )

While Ingraham is suddenly a fan of Minaj’s due to the rapper’s recent embrace of MAGA, the Fox News personality wasn’t too thrilled a decade ago when Minaj – along with other hip hop artists and R&B singers – visited the White House to discuss then-President Barack Obama’s “My Brother’s Keeper” initiative.

“N.Minaj met w/Obama…her lyrics? ‘Real country-a** n*gga, let me play w/his rifle. P***y put his *ss to sleep…,” Ingraham tweeted in 2016, recounting the lyrics to “Anaconda” – a song that Minaj actually did perform.

As for Minaj and her public endorsement of Trumpism, USA Today’s Jay Stahl explained in a recent column that it marked “the completion of a spectacular shift” for an artist once lauded as an ally of the LGBTQ community.

“Rejected in recent years by the genre that catapulted her to superstardom, Minaj has become one of Hollywood's most outspoken Trump supporters – and perhaps his only public A-list apostle,” Stahl wrote, adding: “As other female rappers rose to stardom over the past half-decade, Minaj struggled to remain culturally relevant.”