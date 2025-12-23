Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Far-right influencer and self-described “proud Islamophobe” Laura Loomer continued her never-ending feud with Tucker Carlson this week by claiming the former Fox News star was trying to turn the “GOP into modern-day Hitler Youth.”

The latest flashpoint for Loomer, who has anointed herself as President Donald Trump’s personal “loyalty enforcer,” was Carlson’s most recent podcast episode with Matt Gaetz, the disgraced MAGA congressman turned One America News host.

Throughout their sitdown, Gaetz – who has largely sided with Carlson and other “America First” conservatives when it comes to criticizing Israel and its war in Gaza – claimed that an Israel government agent had been involved in a plot to extort him and his family. (Jake Novak, a former Israeli consulate contractor, has denied the allegations.)

“It was an op to silence me, and Israel was involved, and I hate to say that,” Gaetz declared. He also told Carlson that “antisemitism used to mean somebody who didn’t like Jews – now it just means somebody Jews don’t like.”

With Carlson having already fractured the MAGA base with his chummy interview with notorious white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, Loomer – who is Jewish and a self-avowed Zionist – raged that this latest episode was further proof of Carlson’s intentions for the Republican Party.

open image in gallery Laura Loomer continued her ongoing feud with Tucker Carlson this week, accusing the ex-Fox star of creating ‘Hitler Youth.’ ( AFP/Getty )

“I told you this is what Tucker was doing,” she tweeted. “He’s trying to have a hostile takeover of the GOP to destroy MAGA & redefine the GOP into modern-day Hitler youth with a drizzle of Sharia Law on top. @TuckerCarlson isn’t America First. He’s Tucker First at the expense of our country.”

The right-wing provocateur and so-called “investigative reporter,” whose increasing influence in the White House has sparked concern among Trump administration officials, also took aim at Pizzagate conspiracist Jack Posobiec after he stopped following her on X following her latest Carlson attacks.

Loomer’s swipes at Posobiec referenced this past weekend’s annual Turning Point USA conference, which saw the bitter MAGA civil war over the direction of the conservative movement boil to the surface. Posobiec, a longtime friend of slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, spoke at the AmericaFest convention – which also saw Carlson and Ben Shapiro engage in a war of words over antisemitism and conspiracy theories.

“We can’t keep gaslighting everyone into believing that Charlie Kirk wanted his organization to become a place for promoters of Nazism and Islam to gather because our top ‘thought leaders’ are too afraid to be called ‘Israel First’ for telling people ‘no, we shouldn’t kill and deport all Jews,’” she fumed, adding: “Remember when the GOP had standards and wasn’t a place for Hardcore Nazis and Hamas lovers?”

Loomer, meanwhile, kept fretting over the topic Tuesday morning, posting that “maybe some of those Democrats were right when they called some people on the so called right Nazis” and that it’s “undeniable at this point that we do have a Neo-Nazi problem on the right.” She also warned that the GOP would see huge election losses in 2026 and 2028 if the party didn’t address this.

Over the past year, Loomer has made it a mission of hers to marginalize Carlson’s influence with Trump and the MAGA base.

After the ex-Fox News host railed against American involvement in Israel’s short-lived war against Iran, Loomer claimed that Carlson was siding with the Islamic nation because he was on Qatar’s bankroll and thus “controlled by Muslims,” prompting Carlson’s business partner to fire back: “This is a lie.”

Carlson, on the other hand, has likened Loomer to a “child wielding a loaded firearm called Twitter,” saying he doesn’t blame her for her behavior but rather “the adults who take her seriously.”