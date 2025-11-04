Karoline Leavitt, 28, accused of de-aging her husband, 60, in latest Instagram photo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Social nedia users accused White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt of using filters and airbrushing tools to make her husband, who is 32 years her senior, look younger in her recent Instagram post.

Since becoming the spokesperson for the Trump administration, Leavitt, 28, has faced scrutiny for her relationship with Nicholas Riccio, 60. The two became engaged at the end of 2023, had a son named Niko in July 2024 and had a wedding in January 2025.

Sunday was no different after Leavitt posted a photo depicting herself and Riccio posing with their one-year-old son at the White House Halloween celebration. Commenters questioned whether Leavitt had used tools to make her husband appear younger.

“Karoline, Awesome picture but my friends noticed something: The guy on the left seems to have only his face photoshopped. His hands look like 60+ years old. What happened?” An Instagram commenter wrote.

Another Instagram commenter points out a similar detail, “Old man hands blow your cover up Karoline. Your husband's face does not match his hands.”

Online, Karoline Leavitt has been mocked for marrying a man three decades older than her. Now she is being criticized for an alleged ‘photoshopped’ version of him. ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Man that smoothing filter on her old man’s forehead working overtime,” another Instagram user commented.

“Adobe ad for Photoshop,” one social media user quipped.

“Photoshopping your husband to own the libs,” photographer Pat Ozols wrote.

While the photo appeared to be edited for lighting and color reasons, it was not immediately apparent Leavitt had used Photoshop, FaceTune or other appearance-enhancing applications to make her husband appear younger.

Riccio’s facial appearance in news wire photos, taken by Getty Images at the White House Halloween celebration, looks nearly identical to the photo Leavitt posted. Though the news wire photos contain more skin details, it does not appear that his facial shape was altered.

The Independent has asked the White House for comment.

Leavitt has kept her relationship with Riccio relatively private, occasionally posting photos of him on her social media and rarely speaking about him in interviews. Of the information she has given, she’s called their love story “very atypical.”

The White House press secretary told The Megyn Kelly Show in February that she and Riccio met at a dinner in New Hampshire while Leavitt was running for Congress. Leavitt said she was apprehensive about dating a man much older than her, but they fell in love.

“He’s my greatest supporter, he’s my best friend, he’s my rock,” Leavitt said of her husband.