Senator Lindsey Graham warns of ‘riots in the street’ if Trump is prosecuted
Graham says ‘there is a double standard’ when it comes to former president Donald Trump
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsay Graham has said that if former president Donald Trump is indicted then there will be “riots in the streets.”
Speaking to Fox News host Trey Gowdy on Sunday, Mr Graham said: “Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him.”
“There is a double standard when it comes to Trump. What happened with Hunter Biden is that the FBI weighed in to make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election.
“We now have whistleblowers at the FBI telling Sen. [Chuck] Grassley that they were told to slow down and back off Hunter Biden. And I’ll say this, if there is a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information after the Clinton debacle … there will be riots in the street.”
Mr Graham’s comments came after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan on his podcast that the FBI had warned Facebook to be on “high alert” of “Russian propaganda.”
“Just so you know, you should be on high alert. We thought there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election,” Mr Zuckerberg recalled being informed by the FBI.
“If they tried to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about the country,” Mr Graham said.
On Friday a redacted version of the affidavit that was used by FBI agents to obtain a search warrant for the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence warrant revealed more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at Mr Trump’s home before the search.
Mr Trump subsequently hit out at the redacted affidavit and called it “a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ [Department of Justice].”
