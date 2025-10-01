Supreme Court declines Trump’s request to immediately remove Lisa Cook from Federal Reserve board
Justices will revisit Trump’s request to remove Lisa Cook as a Federal Reserve governor in January
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, whom President Donald Trump has unprecedentedly sought to remove, can remain on the Board of Governors for now, the U.S. Supreme Court said Wednesday.
In an unsigned order, justices did not explicitly agree or deny Trump’s request; rather, they deferred the president’s emergency request to remove Cook immediately and will reconsider his request in January.
That means Cook can remain in her position for now, and the question about whether or not Trump has the authority to remove her will be a case this term.
Seeking to add more allies to the Fed’s Board of Governors, Trump tried to fire Cook in August, claiming she was unfit for the role because she lied on home mortgage applications.
Those accusations stem from claims made by Bill Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, who claims Cook declared two properties, one in Michigan and one in Georgia, as her primary residence in 2021.
The Federal Reserve operates as an independent agency from the White House. Under federal law, the president cannot fire governors unless it's “for cause” – a term that has never been officially defined but is largely interpreted to mean large misconduct.
Cook has denied wrongdoing.
Pulte has launched similar accusations at well-known Trump opponents, including Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California and New York Attorney General Letitia James.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
