Liveupdated1660798086

Liz Cheney - live: Biden calls Wyoming congresswoman after defeat and Trump attacks

Primary voters hit the polls on Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska

Arpan Rai,John Bowden,Johanna Chisholm,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 18 August 2022 05:48
Comments
Liz Cheney concedes in her primary race

US president Joe Biden reached out to Liz Cheney on Wednesday after she lost to Donald Trump-backed Republican nominee Harriet Hageman.

Mr Biden had called the Wyoming congresswoman and Trump critic as the 45th president wasted no time in taking a victory lap, Bloomberg reported.

“Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.

“Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now,” he added, before quipping that Wyoming’s primary outcome was a “complete rebuke” of the January 6 committee investigating the Capitol riot, which Ms Cheney serves as the vice chair.

As her congressional career suffered an unexpected halt, Ms Cheney vowed that she would do whatever it takes to stop Mr Trump from reaching the White House again.

“Tonight, Harriet Hageman has received the most votes in this primary,” she said during her concession speech. “This primary election is over. But now the real work begins.”

Recommended

1660798086

Tucker Carlson gloats over Liz Cheney’s defeat

Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who routinely takes pot shots at Trump critic Liz Cheney, said they are going to have a “gloatathon” over the congresswoman’s defeat in Wyoming.

“The thing about democracy is that it is great, but sometimes it can whip around and bite you,” he said on his show.

“Liz Cheney is America’s foremost defender of democracy but democracy spanked her hard last night,” he said, before bursting into laughter.

“But it didn’t decrease her arrogance - she compared herself with Abraham Lincon.

We are going to have a gloatathon, we are going to say it out loud - we are going to have a gloatathon over the defeat of Liz Cheney. We are going to enjoy the hell out of it.”

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar18 August 2022 05:48
1660796100

ICYMI: Meanwhile, in Alaska...

Sarah Palin, a former Alaska governor who has staged her race for the state’s open congressional seat as a revival of her political career after more than a decade spent out of elected office, will advance to the November general election.

Alaska, whose electorate approved a process being used for the first time in the state, has opted to do away with traditional party primary races in favour of ranked choice voting, which will instead send the top four candidates – regardless of political party – to the general election.

As of Tuesday morning, based on the votes tabulated, the House primary race in November will include Ms Palin, Democrat Mary Peltola and Republican Nick Begich on the ballot. The fourth slot, however, remained too early to call.

Joanna Chisholm reports.

Trump-endorsed Sarah Palin advances to November election for sole Alaska House seat

The former vice presidential candidate has staged the Alaska House race as a grand return to politics after being out of elected office for more than a decade

Oliver O'Connell18 August 2022 05:15
1660794432

Biden calls Cheney after primaries loss

US president Joe Biden reached out to Congresswoman Liz Cheney on Wednesday after she lost to Republican nominee and Trump-endorsed challenger Harriet Hageman.

Mr Biden called Ms Cheney after former president and her foe Donald Trump lost no time in going after her, Bloomberg reported.

Mr Trump had fired off a statement on his Truth Social platform, quipping that he believed that Ms Cheney would be “happier” in the “depths of political oblivion”.

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar18 August 2022 04:47
1660788948

Cheney tell ‘Today’ show she is thinking about presidential run

Liz Cheney has said that she’s “thinking about” a White House run, in her first interview after losing her primary to a Trump-backed opponent.

“I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” she told NBC’s Today. “I think that defeating him is going to require a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents – and that’s what I intend to be part of.”

Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.

Liz Cheney says she’s ‘thinking about’ White House run in first interview after loss

‘I believe that Donald Trump continues to pose a very grave threat and risk to our republic,’ Cheney says

Oliver O'Connell18 August 2022 03:15
1660785348

ICYMI: Cheney hints at White House run in concession speech

Representative Liz Cheney has fuelled speculation about a potential run for the White House after losing the Republican primary race from Wyoming on Tuesday.

Ms Cheney conceded defeat – but hinted at a presidential run – in a defiant speech by invoking Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S Grant to highlight the continuation of her fight against former president Donald Trump.

Sravasti Dasgupta watched the speech.

Cheney hints at White House run by invoking presidents Lincoln and Grant

Cheney says Abraham Lincoln lost Senate and House elections before becoming president

Oliver O'Connell18 August 2022 02:15
1660781748

Lincoln Project declares death of GOP

The Lincoln Project has spelled out the defeat of representative Liz Cheney in the primary election in Wyoming as the death of the Republican Party.

“Tonight, the nation marks the end of the Republican Party,” said the anti-Donald Trump group, which has antagonised the former president and his supporters through several viral videos, in a statement on Tuesday.

Sravasti Dasgupta reports:

Lincoln Project declares death of Republican party after Liz Cheney defeat

Anti-Trump group says GOP is ‘in fact an authoritarian nationalist cult dedicated only to Donald Trump’

Oliver O'Connell18 August 2022 01:15
1660778148

How a divided GOP reacted to Liz Cheney’s crushing primary defeat

The political defenestration of Liz Cheney highlighted stark divisions in the Republican Party on Tuesday night as backers and opponents reacted to her defeat.

Io Dodds reports on the reaction to the Wyoming primary result.

‘Girl, BYE!’ How a divided GOP reacted to Liz Cheney’s crushing primary defeat

Dissident Republican denied party’s nomination for Congress after feeling the wrath of Trump

Oliver O'Connell18 August 2022 00:15
1660775448

Five times Liz Cheney was Donald Trump’s greatest foe on Capitol Hill

Let’s take a look at the most important moments in Liz Cheney’s career as the de facto leader of the anti-Trump GOP:

Five times Liz Cheney was Donald Trump’s biggest thorn on Capitol Hill

As the Jan 6 committee has shown, an anti-Trump voice in the GOP can be damaging

Oliver O'Connell17 August 2022 23:30
1660772748

‘Poisonous lies destroy free nations’ says defiant Cheney, blasting Trump

Representative Liz Cheney – the most high-profile and outspoken critic of Donald Trump in the GOP – delivered a defiant speech to supporters as she lost her primary race for the Republican nomination for Wyoming’s at-large district.

Ms Cheney remarked how she won her last primary in 2018 with more than 73 per cent of the vote and she could have easily done the same again.

“But it would’ve required that I go along with President Trump’s lie about the 2020 election,” she said. “That was a path I could not and would not take.”

Eric Garcia reports.

Liz Cheney blasts Trump in concession speech: ‘Poisonous lies destroy free nations’

Harriet Hageman beats rival Republican after the congresswoman’s continued criticism of the GOP and Donald Trump

Oliver O'Connell17 August 2022 22:45
1660770048

Trump gloats over primary defeat of ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ Cheney

Donald Trump lost no time in going after Liz Cheney on Tuesday after news networks made the official call that she would lose her 2022 primary and by extension her seat in Congress.

Mr Trump fired off a statement on his Truth Social platform, quipping that he believed that Ms Cheney would be “happier” in the “depths of political oblivion”.

John Bowden reports on the former president’s reaction to his foe’s primary defeat.

Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her defeat

Former president lays in to his GOP nemesis minutes after race is called

Oliver O'Connell17 August 2022 22:00

