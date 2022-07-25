Jan 6 hearings – live: Video shows Trump nixed call to prosecute rioters as panel mulls Ginni Thomas subpoena
Trump cut call for January 6 prosecutions from draft of speech
New video released by the Jan 6 select committee reveals that Donald Trump heavily edited the text of a speech he recorded the day after the Capitol riot, cutting a crucial sentence that called for those who violently attacked Congress to be prosecuted.
In the video, which features the testimony of various administration witnesses, Ivanka Trump confirms that the handwriting on the script is her father’s. Her husband Jared Kushner says he does not know why the president redacted the text.
Meanwhile, the committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help overturn the 2020 election has come into new focus in recent months.
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.
Kinzinger says it sends ‘a very bad message’ if Donald Trump isn’t prosecuted
Panel member Adam Kinzinger told MSNBC that “if you try a failed coup in this country and you are not prosecuted … I think that sends, for the long-term viability of this republic, a very bad message … and it sends a roadmap to future people”.
Concerning the missing Secret Service texts sought by the committee, Mr Kinzinger said: “Speaking with my opinion, it doesn’t pass the laugh test … it is either gross mismanagement, gross incompetence on that case, or there’s something else there.”
“The federal government is very serious about preserving records, and especially on a day … like January 6. That was probably their biggest day, frankly, since 9/11”, he added.
Joe Manchin tests positive for Covid-19, scrambling Democrats’ plans to pass reconciliation legislation
Senator Joe Manchin tweeted on Monday morning that he tested positive for Covid-19, jeopardising Democrats’ plans to pass their proposed social spending bill before the Senate leaves for August recess.
Mr Manchin said in the tweet that he tested positive, but was experiencing mild symptoms since he was fully vaccinated and had received a booster vaccine.
“I will isolate and follow CDC guidelines as I continue to work remotely to serve West Virginians”, he said.
Mr Manchin’s positive test comes after a number of Democratic Senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, have tested positive for Covid-19.
The West Virginia Democrats’ illness also comes as Mr Schumer has attempted to negotiate with Mr Manchin to pass a pared-down social spending bill. The two had been negotiating a bill that would have focused on combating climate change, capping prescription drug prices, extending subsidies for the Affordable Care Act and rolling back some of the tax cuts former president Donald Trump signed into law.
Kinzinger: ‘Mark Meadows has been one of our star witnesses'
January 6 Committee member Adam Kinzinger told MSNBC that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “has been one of our star witnesses” despite not cooperating.
“Mark Meadows has been one of our star witnesses. Even though he’s not cooperating, his initial tranche of texts that he’s turned over really led to a lot of what we’ve learned in the investigation”, the Illinois Republican said.
Concerning Mr Trump lack of action during the Capitol riot, Mr Kinzinger said: “If there is no criminality in that, understanding that an attempt to overthrow the government was occurring, doing nothing, behind the scene communications … then I don’t know what is breaking the law.”
Matt Gaetz claims migrants are creating US food shortage by destroying monarch butterfly habitats
Republican congressman Matt Gaetz has blamed immigrants in the US for food shortage, because he thinks they are destroying monarch butterfly habitats.
“Our America is not for the illegal aliens who leave our nation, poorer, dirtier and less safe. They have made a mockery of our laws. And illegal aliens have destroyed some of the most critical monarch butterfly habitats in the world. I bet you didn’t know that,” he said on 23 July, according to a video clip that has been widely shared since.
“And before you say that monarch butterflies are not that significant, we need the monarch butterfly to pollinate our fields for the foods that we eat here in our country,” he added.
Netizens were quick to remind him that in fact, due to the threats of the far-right, a Texas butterfly sanctuary on the US-Mexico border was forced to close earlier this year.
They also reminded him that monarch butterflies are “literally migrants” and shared links to the US Forest Service’s Department of Agriculture page which mentions that “the annual migration of North America’s monarch butterfly is a unique and amazing phenomenon”.
Committee staff ‘are very good at knowing when they’re being played’, Kinzinger says
January 6 Committee member Adam Kinzinger spoke to MSNBC about possibly subpoenaing Ginni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
“Our folks on the committee are very good at knowing when they’re being played versus when it’s kind of a legitimate negotiation, and they will come forward and say if we get to that point, ‘hey it’s time to subpoena’”, the Illinois Republican told the cable news network.
“We want to have a voluntary conversation … If we need to subpoena we will, but we prefer obviously to just find out what she knows”, he added.
Concerning the rioters, he added: “To anybody that still believes these conspiracies that it was Antifa … then obviously President Trump loves Antifa if that’s the case, because he’s continuing to say ‘these are my people.’”
Al Gore compares climate deniers to police inaction during Uvalde school shooting
Former vice president Al Gore compared climate crisis denialism to the inaction among dozens of law enforcement officers who failed in their response to the massacre of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.
“Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred – they heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward,” Mr Gore told NBC’s Meet the Press in an interview that aired on 24 July.
“And God bless those families who have suffered so much … Law enforcement officials tell us that’s not typical of what law enforcement usually does,” he added. “Confronted with this global emergency, what we’re doing with our inaction, and failing to walk through the door and stop the killing, is not typical of what we’re capable of as human beings.”
Law enforcement officers on the scene of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on 24 May failed to follow “active shooter” protocol, which would instruct officers to immediately engage the gunman; the heavily armed and armoured officers instead waited more than an hour on the other side of a hallway while the attack was ongoing.
Climate scepticism or dismissal among Republican US officials as well as an evasive legislative response to the crisis among both parties in Congress have repeatedly constrained efforts among lawmakers to address the issue.
Georgia judge disqualifies Fulton County DA from overseeing issues connected to false elector citing ‘actual and untenable’ conflict
Supreme Court’s future under pressure
A new poll out from the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that Americans are rapidly losing confidence in the Supreme Court as an independent arbiter of the nation’s laws in the wake of Roe v Wade’s end.
Two thirds of Americans also say that justices should leave the bench after a set number of years, instead of being appointed for life. In fact, majorities of every affiliation want to see an age limit on the bench: No more geriatric justices. 82 per cent of Democrats agree with term limits for justices, as do 57 per cent of Republicans and 51 per cent of independents.
The issue of the court’s integrity and the scrutiny of its justices’ interests has become particularly live because of the Jan 6 investigation, which has established that Ginni Thomas put a lot of effort into campaigning to have the election overturned – and that her husband Clarence declined to recuse himself from a case that related to investigation and which could thus have revealed details of his own wife’s behaviour.
John Bowden has the story.
A new poll shows Americans’ rapidly dropping opinion of the nation’s highest court
Hillary Clinton takes a dig at Trump on Jan 6 distancing
Donald Trump has gone from barely acknowledging the Jan 6 select committee to periodically lashing out at it in public, reportedly furious that its ranks don’t include any sympathetic members of Congress to fight his corner.
One thing he hasn’t done, however, is testify to the panel, whether in public or in private. And given his penchant for demanding his enemies be investigated and locked up, the irony isn’t lost on everyone.
The tweet recalled one of the most memorable moments from the two rivals’ first debate in 2016, when Ms Clinton cited the Benghazi spectacle to knock back Mr Trump’s claim that she was somehow lacking in stamina.
Trump lashes out at Fox over unflattering poll
After a Fox & Friends segment this morning saw the show’s hosts daring to say Donald Trump’s support at a straw poll this weekend was an outlier compared to other surveys showing him falling behind Ron DeSantis, the former president had one of his periodic conniptions – and took to Truth Social to attack the show head-on:
