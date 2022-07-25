✕ Close Trump cut call for January 6 prosecutions from draft of speech

New video released by the Jan 6 select committee reveals that Donald Trump heavily edited the text of a speech he recorded the day after the Capitol riot, cutting a crucial sentence that called for those who violently attacked Congress to be prosecuted.

In the video, which features the testimony of various administration witnesses, Ivanka Trump confirms that the handwriting on the script is her father’s. Her husband Jared Kushner says he does not know why the president redacted the text.

Meanwhile, the committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help overturn the 2020 election has come into new focus in recent months.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.