MAGA civil war erupts with Steven Bannon and Roger Stone in online feud over Epstein

Republican political operator Roger Stone is warring with a proxy of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on social media after the Epstein files revealed the latter's close relationship to the convicted sex trafficker.

In recent days, Bannon has been the subject of criticism from some conservatives over emails he exchanged with Epstein, even after the disgraced financier was convicted for sex trafficking.

“That’s our stinky Steve,” Stone wrote in response to an article written about Epstein and Bannon texting each other on the day the former was arrested in 2019. Epstein was reportedly texting Bannon about a "redemptive" documentary the MAGA podcaster wanted to make about him.

Stone told his followers to look at the emails, claiming that Bannon "was very far up Epstein’s a** and was advising him on how to lie his way out of his criminal pedophile past.”

Grace Chong, the CFO and COO of Bannon’s War Room podcast, defended her boss on X, sharing an image suggesting Stone's head was oddly angled. The implication is unclear.

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein speaks with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon at Epstein's New York mansion, in this undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on Dec. 18. ( House Oversight Committee )

Stone later claimed that Chong blocked him on the social media app, asking, "Was it something I said?"

Chong continued posting insulting things about Stone, asking if anyone had a picture of him in a thong and sharing a video of Stone dancing with the caption "someone get their drunk grandpa."

Later, Stone accused Bannon of using his jacuzzi to make meth.

"A receipt where Bannon bought the acid has been recovered. Chemists tell me that the hot tub was most likely used to make crystal meth rather than dissolving his enemies," Stone said.

His post was attached to another post that cited a 2015 Washington Post story that included details about the condition of the jacuzzi after Bannon left his home in Miami.

open image in gallery Republican political operative comments on MAGA podcaster and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon's alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein on X ( X.com )

Stone wasn't the only one banging the war drums against Bannon.

Ian Miles Cheong, a Malaysian man who posts about American conservative politics, called Bannon a "fraudster of the highest order" in a post accusing him of fleecing his supporters to fund his lifestyle.

"The fact that Steve Bannon was a Trump-hating degenerate and an ally who was trying to clear the “good name” of Jeffrey Epstein through the production of a documentary is only the tip of filth-encrusted iceberg," Cheong wrote.

Another commenter, going by the name "unseen1" on X, said that Bannon saw himself as the head of the MAGA movement.

"This is what Bannon thinks in his own words. His actions back up this thought process. It is the reason he does everything," the user wrote. "He thinks he is the head of the MAGA movement and not Trump. Trump in Bannon's mind is just a placeholder, easily replaced."

Stone used his platform to boost other media criticizing Bannon. In one post, he shared a podcast episode he appeared on that "exposed" Bannon's alleged misdeeds.

open image in gallery Republican political operative Roger Stone promotes a podcast in which he 'exposed' MAGA podcaster and former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon ( X.com )

"Steve Bannon, convicted fraudster, CCP paid frontman and Epstein Enabler gets fully exposed in this show. Don't miss it," Stone wrote.

Chong shrugged off all the criticism as irrelevant.

"Steve’s been to four months in federal prison, min security, not even a fed camp," she wrote on X. "You think he gives a f*** what some fat guy Dilley or some nobody with a steak for a brain thinks? He doesn’t even know they exist. And Roger Stone’s so old he’s gonna die soon."

Stone did not allow the insult to pass unaddressed.

"Before I die that CCP money Stinky Steve funneled to you will be fully exposed, you fat talentless [expletive]...and I will outlive you," he wrote.

open image in gallery Grace Chong, CFO and COO of Steve Bannon’s 'War Room' podcast, insults Republican political operative Roger Stone in response to Stone's criticism of Bannon's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein ( X.com )

The schoolyard antics continued. Chong said Stone was "100 years old" and referenced his own legal issues.

"Plus, I’m skinny. You’re old and will die in the next year or so. Bye you old ugly Pam [B]ondi b**** of a man," she wrote. "How’s that Somalia money going. How’s the fraud investigations? Lmaooo."

She later complained that Stone was forcing her to "punch down" and called him a "stupid old man."

Stone has been critical of Bannon for years. In 2021, he blamed Bannon for the Capitol riot, and went so far as to claim that it was "highly likely" that Bannon gave the order for rioters to enter the Capitol, Mediaite reports.

There is no evidence to suggest Bannon was the mastermind behind the Capitol riot.

The Independent has requested comment from Stone and Bannon.