MTG says Republicans mocked Trump behind his back in new 60 Minutes interview
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sat down with 60 Minutes for her first interviewing since announcing her resignation
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed her fellow Republican lawmakers have mocked President Donald Trump behind closed doors.
The Georgia lawmaker made the claim during an interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Lesley Stahl. The full interview, her first since announcing her resignation, will air on Sunday at 7 p.m. E.T.
Stahl asked Greene about Republican lawmakers’ support for Trump, and whether some of that support came because they were “afraid that they’ll get death threats.” This comes after Greene said she and her family received such threats during her public falling-out with Trump last month.
“I think they're terrified to step out of line and get a nasty Truth Social post on them, yes,” Greene said.
When asked if Republicans talk differently about Trump behind closed doors, Greene replied: “Yes.”
“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she said.
Greene, who was once an ardent supporter of Trump, said last month she’s resigning from Congress on January 5. The announcement came amid her growing feud with the president on several issues, including the Justice Department’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
