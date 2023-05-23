Marjorie Taylor Greene’s boyfriend caught in drag video
Far-right Republican from Georgia has previously slammed drag queens
Marjorie Taylor Greene has defended her boyfriend after an old video of him dressed in drag went viral online.
The far-right Republican lawmaker from Georgia has slammed drag queens and says that it should be illegal for children to go to their shows.
But that has not stopped her from supporting Brian Glenn, who dressed up like a female while an anchor for WFAA TV in Dallas.
In the video, which has been watched more than 1.3m times, Glenn, who is wearing a blonde wig, gloves and a pink cardigan, compliments how the outfit feels.
“I’m kicking the shoes off. I may keep the pantyhose on. It does feel kind of good, actually,” he says in the video.
Greene, who is now dating the TV journalist following her divorce from Perry Greene after 27 years of marriage in September, reported the video on her Twitter account.
“I’m literally lol’ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack,” she tweeted. “Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. The left is so stupid.”
I’m literally lol’ing. @brianglenntv dressed in drag for morning news in Dallas years ago reporting on an upcoming local theatre production and the morons over at Patriot Takes think this is an attack.— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 22, 2023
Brian loves the throwback and is reposting. 😂
The left is so stupid. https://t.co/d2NSYXyXd6
Glenn also reposted the video poking fun at himself.
“The things I did for morning show television!! LOVED it and so did the @wfaa @WFAADaybreak viewers. It’s a good thing I have a sense of humor!”
The things I did for morning show television!! LOVED it and so did the @wfaa @WFAADaybreak viewers.— Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) May 22, 2023
It’s a good thing I have a sense of humor! 😂#iamup #tunachristmas #theatre #arts #play #senseofhumor https://t.co/SofcRXkzl5
Greene has previously taken a much more hard-line view of drag.
“What’s the difference in children stuffing cash in a drag queen bra and a stripper’s bra? Nothing. It’s wrong and it’s indoctrination,” she tweeted on 15 June.
