During a Republican-led oversight committee hearing regarding IRS whistleblowers connected to a probe into President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, Marjorie Taylor Greene showed explicit photos of the president’s son on posters.

The Georgia Republican held up a series of posters with images of Hunter Biden naked and photos of him engaging in sexual acts at the Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is literally showing dick pics at our Oversight Hearing,” California congressman Robert Garcia tweeted.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently brandishing Hunter Biden nudes during a House hearing. I’m not going to post it. Disgusting,” journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted, adding: “Your taxpayer dollars paid for Marjorie Taylor Greene to print Hunter Biden nudes on poster board so she could pull this stunt during a House hearing.”

The Lincoln Project tweeted: “The GOP is getting teachers fired for teaching sex ed while the GOP shows porn on the House floor.”

Florida Republican Byron Donalds came to her defence: “According to @RepRaskin & @danielsgoldman, the explicit images of Hunter Biden presented by @RepMTG are TOO RACY for the Oversight Committee & demanded they go away. These are the same Democrats that want this material IN OUR KIDS’ SCHOOLS. Please spare me the outrage.”

“I wonder how many hours MTG has spent reviewing the Hunter Biden videos and images. Deep and penetrating analysis,” lawyer Brad Moss mused.

“Before we begin, I would like to let the committee and everyone watching at home that parental discretion is advised,” the Georgia Republican said as she started her questioning.

“Hunter recorded multiple sex tapes with a prostitute he had paid for out of his law firm’s bank,” one poster read.

On another poster, which depicted a blown up airline ticket, Ms Greene pointed to Hunter Biden’s name saying it showed that he purchased the ticket “for this woman,” she said, pointing to a woman’s naked bottom half.

She then asked the witness: “I would like to point out that if he was purchasing a plane ticket for her for sex and traveling across state lines, do you believe that to be a violation of the Mann Act?”

The Mann Act, a federal law, makes it illegal to transport “any woman or girl for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.”

The witness didn’t fully answer the question when the Georgia congresswoman held up another explicit photo, saying “Hunter Biden paid for this woman to do this with him.”

The House panel’s top Democrat Jamie Raskin at one point interjected: “Should we be displaying this in the committee?”

New York Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also called out the Georgia Republican’s moves, seeming to point out similarities between claims against Hunter Biden and Florida Rep Matt Gaetz: “If the gentlelady from Georgia wanted to follow evidence, we should also take a look at, hypothetically ... sex trafficking charges against a 17-year-old girl…”

Prosecutors investigated whether Mr Gaetz may have been involved in a scheme to traffic a 17-year-old girl. However, in February the Department of Justice told him that no charges would be brought against him. Mr Gaetz had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.