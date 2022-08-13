Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland for ‘blatant attempt to persecute’ Trump
Related video: Lara Trump: Mar-a-Lago search ‘outrageous’ even if her father hid nuclear secrets there
Marjorie Taylor Greene has filed articles of impeachment against Attorney General Merrick Garland over the Mar-a-Lago raid.
The Georgia Republican announced on Friday that after Republicans shared their outrage at the investigation into fromer President Donald Trump.
Ms Greene’s resolution states that Mr Garland’s “personal approval to seek a search warrant for the raid on the home of the 45th President of the United States, Donald J Trump, constitutes a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent”.
The search warrant, authorized by a federal judge, was unsealed on Friday after the measure received approval from both the Department of Justice and Mr Trump’s legal team.
The warrant revealed that the FBI located classified documents that had been taken to Mar-a-Lago, and showed that the former president is under investigation for possibly violating the Espionage Act.
Mr Trump and his Republican allies, such Ms Greene, have on repeated occasions claimed that the investigations into the former president are politically motivated.
Ms Greene’s resolution states that Mr Garland’s “effort to unseal the search warrant for the home of former President Donald J Trump constitutes an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger to President Joseph R Biden, Jr”.
According to the White House, Mr Biden had no advance knowledge of the raid.
More follows...
