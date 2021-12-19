Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has sought to promote a conspiracy theory over the Jan 6 riots and suggested federal agents “encouraged people to go in” to the US Capitol.

In a speech to young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona, the representative from Georgia said she had been in the Capitol, as she was among the more than 150 Republicans who were trying to stop the Joe Biden being certified as president.

She said people had travelled to Washington DC to assemble to about election integrity, “because they felt their election was stolen, they felt their votes were stolen. And it was so important to them to show up and use their First Amendment rights to protests”.

“As a matter of fact, when they heard the speech that President Trump gave, and President Trump called them to peacefully, to walk in peace and love and go to the Capitol to make their voices heard. there was something set up there,” she said.

Citing as evidence a recent article on the website Revolver News, she said that as they walked to the Capitol after Donald Trump had completed his speech, “there were people there urging them to go in because, when many of them got there after President Trump finished speaking, there was something are already underway”.

She added: “The Democrats call it an insurrection, but I think we can start calling it a Fed-surrection.”

