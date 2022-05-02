Marjorie Taylor Greene stonewalls reporters asking about reported Jan 6 texts

Georgia representative Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to answer questions from reporters on the leaked text messages around the 6 January riots that allegedly show her floating the idea of imposing martial law.

Ms Greene was questioned by reporters Wilborn Nobles and Tia Mitchell over the messages she allegedly sent, according to a CNN report, to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and floated the possibility of martial law after the 6 January riots.

The Georgia representative has repeatedly denied she urged Donald Trump to impose martial law and her lawyers in a post-hearing brief on Friday called her a victim of the attacks instead of a perpetrator. Ms Greene in the reported text conversation said several members “are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law”.

However, when Mr Nobles questioned her on the messages, Ms Greene said: “I don’t know if those are my text messages”.

She then began to stonewall the reporter asking, “Do you want to read actual text messages or do you want to read headlines” and accused him of a media spin.

When Ms Mitchell asked her again about the text messages, Ms Greene repeated: “I have no idea which text messages you are talking about”.

When Ms Mitchell specified that the messages were accessed by CNN, she said: “You’re not reading the actual text messages, so I don’t recall if those are my text messages or not. So there’s no way for me to answer that question.”

Ms Mitchell then asked how she does not recall such an “important conversation”, to which Ms Greene said it was “15-16 months ago, I don’t don’t recall any of my messages that long ago”.

Ms Greene insisted that she hasn’t been handed over any text messages by the 6 January committee and went on to call the investigation a witch hunt.

She said the committee “doesn’t care about riots because they encouraged them, funded them and cheered them on when they were happening in American cities, but all of a sudden, the only riot they care about is the one in the Capitol”.