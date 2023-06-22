Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert reportedly accused fellow conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene of accidentally spitting on her lip after Ms Greene called her a “little b****” on the House floor and accused her of copying her articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

Responding to the comments by Ms Greene, Ms Boebert told CNN, “I’m not in middle school”.

C-SPAN cameras captured the two MAGA Republicans having what appeared to be a heated conversation on Wednesday evening after Ms Boebert laid the groundwork to force a procedural vote on her impeachment articles in the coming days.

Multiple people witnessed or were apprised of the exchange, including an anonymous GOP lawmaker, and reported its alleged contents to The Daily Beast.

The argument reportedly began when Rep Boebert approached Rep Greene and was upset about “statements you made about me publicly”.

The Georgia representative then allegedly called her counterpart a “little b****” and accused her of piggybacking on the idea to impeach Joe Biden, though Ms Boebert reportedly denied ever reading Ms Greene’s impeachment resolution.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little b**** to me,” Ms Greene reportedly said. “And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them.”

“Okay, Marjorie, we’re through,” Ms Boebert allegedly responded, to which Ms Greene reportedly said, “We were never together.”

Later, Politico reporter Olivia Beavers said Ms Greene had effectively confirmed the exchange.

Beavers tweeted: “To be clear, I asked: “Was the name calling correct? There was a Daily Beast story that said you called her ‘a little bitch.’” ‘Impressively correct,’ she replied.”

The Colorado Republican didn’t deny the heated exchange when contacted by The Daily Beast.

“Marjorie is not my enemy. I came here to protect our children and their posterity. Joe Biden and the Democrats are destroying our country,” she told the outlet. “My priorities are to correct their bad policies and save America.”

Ms Greene added fuel to the fire when speaking to Semafor. She was asked if there was any chance of them making up, to which Ms Greene said: “Absolutely not.”

“She has genuinely been a nasty little b**** to me,” she added.

The Independent has contacted Ms Greene’s office for comment.

On the same day as the alleged argument, Ms Greene appeared to publicly criticise Ms Boebert’s impeachment plan.

“I’m different than what Lauren Boebert did,” Ms Greene said, CBS News reports. “She just went and did it. I just addressed the conference about impeachment and said that it is the right thing to do.”

Ms Boebert has attempted to impeach Joe Biden multiple times.

“I am bringing my articles of impeachment against Joe Biden to the House Floor in a privileged motion, meaning that every Member of Congress must vote on holding Joe Biden accountable,” she tweeted on Tuesday evening.

The far-right Colorado rep has said she wants to impeach Mr Biden because of his “dereliction of duty” at the southern border.

Ms Greene told the press on Wednesday that Ms Boebert had “basically copied my articles” and had attempted to leapfrog her.

The Georgia Republican said Ms Boerbert confronted her later on Wednesday about what she had told the media.

“I was sitting down, and so I stood up and I said, ‘I’m happy to clarify my public statements to your face,’” Ms Greene told Semafor. “I told her exactly what I think about her.”

She added that she had told Ms Boebert she was unhappy that she had pushed her own articles instead of supporting those put forward by Ms Greene.

“It’s purely for fundraising,” she said. “It’s throwing out red meat so that people will donate to her campaign because she’s coming up on the end of the month, and she’s trying to produce good fundraising numbers.”

Ms Greene said that during the confrontation, Ms Boebert accused Ms Greene of accidentally spitting on her lip. At the end of the conversation, Ms Greene said she told Ms Boebert, “You need to shut up because the only person that’s recognized to speak right now is Luna” in reference to Representative Anna Paulina Luna of Florida who was speaking on the House floor.