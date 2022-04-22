✕ Close Marjorie Taylor Greene complains ‘nasty’ media won’t be barred from her trial

Marjorie Taylor Greene will face an administraive judge at a hearing Friday afternoon that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.

The congresswoman will be questioned about the 2021 insurrection by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.

They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.

Among other things, the case against the congresswoman hinges on her repeated use of a “codeword” – specifically, repeated references to the year 1776 – which the laywers say encouraged the rioters who descended on the Capitol.

For her part, Ms Greene is appealing a federal judge's ruling allowing a challenge to her eligibility to run for reelection to proceed and in the hour leading up to her hearing, the pro-Trump lawmaker took to Twitter to urge her fellow Republicans to “protect election integrity”.

The hearing is currently underway in Atlanta.