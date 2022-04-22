Marjorie Taylor Greene hearing – live: Congresswoman accused of using ‘codeword’ to direct Jan 6 insurrection
Lawyers are seeking to block the Georgia Republican from running for reelection over her involvement in the Capitol Riot
Marjorie Taylor Greene will face an administraive judge at a hearing Friday afternoon that could see the Georgia Republican banned from public office because of her alleged support for the 6 January insurrection at the US Capitol.
The congresswoman will be questioned about the 2021 insurrection by lawyer Ron Fein, representing a group of voters who filed a challenge with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleging that Ms Greene helped facilitate the attack that ultimately sought to upend Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.
They say that her behaviour violates a clause in the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection.
Among other things, the case against the congresswoman hinges on her repeated use of a “codeword” – specifically, repeated references to the year 1776 – which the laywers say encouraged the rioters who descended on the Capitol.
For her part, Ms Greene is appealing a federal judge's ruling allowing a challenge to her eligibility to run for reelection to proceed and in the hour leading up to her hearing, the pro-Trump lawmaker took to Twitter to urge her fellow Republicans to “protect election integrity”.
The hearing is currently underway in Atlanta.
Speaking about the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021, Mr Bopp says: “I call it an attack. It was despicable.”
He adds that no one has been charged with rebellion or insurrection.
“Rep Greene was a victim of this attack. Her life was in danger, she thought. She was scared and confused,” says Mr Bopp, adding that the court will hear that testimony.
Mr Bopp says: “Fundamentally, First Amendment rights are at stake, not only the right to vote ... or the right to run for office.”
“Finally, the charge not only triggers disqualification,” but rather imputes “a serious federal criminal offence,” he says.
He claims that Rep Greene “reveres” the US Constitution.
Mr Bopp argues the “question of voter fraud” raised by Trump supporters is a “quintessential” example of political speech.
Greene’s lawyer says candidacy challenge cannot be decided by court
James Bopp Jr, representing Marjorie Taylor Greene, says in his opening statement that the challenge to her candidacy cannot be decided by this court due to its federal constitutional implications.
He says voters have the right to vote for the candidate of their choice unless there is very compelling legal, not rhetorical justification for that, which he argues is not present here.
Mr Bopp says that First Amendment rights are at stake — not just the right to vote, but protected political speech. "That's unconstitutional and should not be allowed," he said.
He says a candidate challenge is permitted under Georgia law when a candidate is not qualified to be a candidate or not qualified to take office. Mr Bopp admits that a challenge under the 14th Amendment goes to that second type of challenge, that she would not be qualified to take the oath because of an insurrection — but that is for Congress, not the state to decide, he argues.
Mr Fein says that the most powerful witness is Marjorie Taylor Greene herself. She will be seen both on the stand and in videos submitted to the court.
“In some cases, the mask falls and she shows us what she intended,” he says.
Mr Fein states that Rep Greene’s role was not to smash windows, it was different — she said on 5 January 2021 that this would “be our 1776 moment”, and in doing so she urged and helped facilitate violent resistance against the US government.
That is what triggers her disqualification, Fein concludes.
Opening statements underway
Plaintiffs have submitted six videos, congressional records, and more than 20 exhibits into evidence.
Counsel for the plaintiffs, Ron Fein, begins by saying this is a solemn occasion: “This is not politics, this is not theatre. This is a serious case.”
Mr Fein mentions the greatest insurrection in US history — the Civil War — but says that January 6 is more akin to the Whiskey Rebellion and Shays’ Rebellion.
He says that the violent assault on the Capitol had multiple purposes including capturing and killing the speaker of the House, vice president, and other members of Congress. Its purpose was to prevent certification of the electoral votes for Joe Biden and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power.
Mr Fein says that in addition to direct evidence there will also be inferential evidence, such as coded language as insurrections today are organised by social media and not through military plans. He adds that hashtags and memes can give a benign word a different significance to those in a particular subculture.
Matt Gaetz in court to support Greene
Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida has come to Atlanta to support his colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene. He calls the action against Rep Greene an “assault on democracy”.
Greene arrives at administrative hearing
Marjorie Taylor Greene arrived at the administrative hearing to a round of applause from supporters.
C-SPAN shares live link for watching Greene testify at administrative hearing
The hearing for Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will begin at 9:30am ET, where the Georgia Republican will testify at an administrative hearing in Atlanta on a 14th Amendment challenge to her candidacy for re-election in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
C-SPAN will be recording Friday morning’s proceedings and you can follow along live by watching at this link.
‘Republicans must protect election integrity’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene ahead of hearing that could see her lose her job
Marjorie Taylor Greene took to Twitter early Friday morning ahead of testifying at an administrative hearing to urge her fellow Republicans to “protect election integrity”.
“Republicans must protect election integrity. It’s one of the most important issues in our country,” the pro-Trump Republican wrote just an hour before the case that will determine whether or not she is eligible to be included on the ballot in the midterm elections.
“When the People lose their right to vote & their freedom to choose their representatives, our country is lost. Only the People have the right to choose who they send to Congress.”
Trump blames Republicans for Greene ‘going through hell’
Donald Trump will go to the mattresses for those who remain fiercely loyal to him, and Marjorie Taylor Greene can count herself among that chosen group.
On Thursday, one day ahead of Ms Greene’s hearing where she will face questions about her involvement in the 6 January Capitol Riot by a group of lawyers who hope to block the congresswoman from seeking re-election, Mr Trump issued a statement calling out his fellow Republicans for “allowing” this “horrible thing to happen” in the first place.
“The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats, have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Mr Trump wrote in a statement, later shared by his spokesperson, Liz Harrington, on her own Twitter account.
“She is going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia,” the statement continued, before listing off a series of false accusations about voter fraud and election tampering in the southern state.
“Unlike other Republicans, this Governor does everything possible to hurt the voting process in Georgia.”
Earlier this month, the former US leader endorsed first-term Rep Greene for re-election, labelling her “a warrior in Congress”.
“She doesn’t back down, she doesn’t give up, and she has ALWAYS been with ‘Trump,’” Mr Trump said in a statement through his Save America PAC.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies