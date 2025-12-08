Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a bombshell conversation with 60 Minutes, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia distanced herself from her former home in the MAGA movement and sounded off on her political future, in what was her first in-depth interview since announcing last month she will resign from Congress in January amid her ongoing public feud with President Donald Trump.

During the interview, Greene said she considered herself “America First” versus MAGA, which she called “President Trump’s phase,” and accused the president of failing to deliver on his promises to voters by siding with corporate allies over regular Americans.

”The people, we're still out here saying, 'We want to see action on areas for the American people, not for the major industries and the big donors,'" Greene told anchor Lesley Stahl.

Throughout the year, Greene hammered Trump and split with the GOP on a variety issues, including siding with Democrats to support extending Obamacare subsidies during shutdown negotiations and backing a bipartisan effort to force the government to release more of the Epstein files that the president vehemently opposed.

The Republican said she’s not the only one in Congress who is feeling doubts about the president ahead of the 2026 midterms. She claimed Republicans on the Hill mock the president behind his back but pretend to be supporters out of a combination of political opportunism and a fear of reprisal.

open image in gallery Greene accused Trump of betraying his ‘America First’ agenda by boosting industries like big pharma and cryptocurrency ( AFP via Getty Images )

“I watched many of my colleagues go from making fun of him, making fun of how he talks, making fun of me constantly for supporting him, to when he won the primary in 2024, they all started — excuse my language, Lesley — kissing his a** and decided to put on a MAGA hat for the first time,” she said.

Despite the president’s comments he wants to see Greene succeed in politics in the future, her alliance with him seems definitively over. Greene said Trump’s eventual comments that she was a “traitor” quickly made their way to people who threatened her and her family.

Greene faced a pipe bomb threat to her home, she said, as well as threatening messages to her son.

"The subject line for the direct death threats on my son was his words, 'Marjorie Traitor Greene.' Those were death threats," she told 60 Minutes.

open image in gallery Republicans mock Trump behind his back, Greene claimed ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The Georgia firebrand added that she reported the threats to the White House, prompting what she said was an “extremely unkind” response from Trump.

During the interview, Greene also opened up about the behind-the-scenes conversations she said she had regarding the Epstein scandal with Trump. The rep claims Trump wanted to prevent the release of files because he said it would “hurt people.”

"I had asked him, 'These women are the ones that were hurt. They were raped at 14. They were raped at 16. I watched them stand in front of the press trembling, their bodies shaking as they were telling their stories, many of them for the first time.' And I had told him, I said, 'You know, you have all kinds of people come in the White House, have these women come in the White House,” Greene said. “These women deserve to be heard.'"

open image in gallery Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Donald Trump said releasing the Epstein files would ‘hurt people’ ( Getty )

As for her future plans, Greene tamped down on speculation she wants to run for president in 2028.

She told Stahl she has “zero desire” to seek the White House and added she would “hate” being in the Senate.

"Surprise, surprise," she said. "I'm not your politician with a whole itinerary of plans or political ambitions."