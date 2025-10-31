Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene snapped back at ideologically aligned people who have been criticizing her for pushback against her own party, calling them “pathetic Republican men” and insinuating they are misogynistic.

Greene, a well-known supporter of President Donald Trump who years ago peddled conspiracy theories about Jewish space lasers, has become an unlikely critic of her own party over the last few months – becoming angrier about their lack of initiative on healthcare amid the government shutdown.

Subsequent pushback against Greene peaked on Thursday when it was announced she would be a guest on the notoriously liberal daytime talk show “The View” as well as the moderately liberal political commentator show “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“There are pathetic Republican men (mostly paid social media influencers) attacking me for going on Bill Maher’s show and The View,” Greene wrote on X in response to criticisms for going on the shows.

“Sorry I’m not sorry I don’t obey Republican men’s demands that I, as a woman, don’t remain seen but not heard,” she added.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene defended her decision to appear on ‘The View’ and ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ calling critics ‘pathetic Republican men.’ ( Getty Images )

Attached to Greene’s post was a screenshot of her voting card from Liberty Score, a conservative-powered website that assigned a score to lawmakers based on how they vote on legislation.

Greene earned a 100 percent from Liberty Score, meaning she votes all the time for legislation endorsed by the Republican Liberty Caucus, which works to advance legislation aligned with individual rights, limited government and free markets.

“Here is my voting card and nothing has changed about me, I’m 1,000,000% America ONLY,” Greene added.

Since the government shutdown more than a month ago, Greene has advocated for Republicans to come up with their own plan to make healthcare affordable to Americans – a key issue that drove the shutdown because Democrats want to extend Affordable Healthcare Act tax credits and restore Medicaid provisions.

She’s accused Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of not doing enough and shutting out party members, leaving them in the dark about their efforts. She also said she doesn’t “respect” his decision to send representatives home during the shutdown.

Johnson, Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas_ and others have been quick to brush off Greene’s critics and implore voters to do the same.

But Greene’s latest comments about her party’s handling of the shutdown also come months after she broke from her party on the Epstein Files release.

She also became one of the few Republicans to voice opposition to Israel’s offensive in Gaza and call out Israel for committing genocide in Gaza.