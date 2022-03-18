Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to defame me as Pro-Putin and Pro-Russia”.

When pressed by the journalist what she has to say to critics who view her commentary on the war in Ukraine, coupled with her being one of eight Republicans to vote against suspending trade relations with Russia, as providing evidence of a sympathy towards Russia, the Georgia lawmaker broke her pace.

“I don’t have any sympathy for Putin, and Russia,” Ms Green snapped back.

“So you can take your pro-Putin garbage and can take it somewhere else.”

Ms Greene has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks as she’s continued to wedge her controversial opinions on the Russia-Ukraine conflict into the ether, oftentimes with divisive comments that some have perceived align her with the invading army’s disinformation machine.

Last week, there was widespread anger directed at the Republican representative from Georgia when she called decorated military veteran and former National Security Council official Alexander Vindman a “clown” on Twitter for rebuking her for comments she made about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And just hours after Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed Congress Thursday, Ms Greene rejected his calls for support in a video that echoed hallmark tropes of Russian propaganda, including a line that suggested that “both sides” were responsible for the recent invasion.

In the video you can also hear Ms Greene make reference to Joe Biden being blackmailed by Russia over his son Hunter Biden’s laptop, a conspiracy that the Georgia representative often brings up without prompting.