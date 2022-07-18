Twitter flagged a tweet by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene as hateful content after she misgendered a transgender Biden administration official and called the official by her deadname.

Ms Greene posted a video of Dr Rachel Levine, who is transgender and serves as assistant secretary for health in the Department of Health and Human Services. Dr Levine is also a four-star admiral in the Public Health Service Commissioned Corps and the first openly transgender person to be confirmed by the Senate.

Dr Levine said in the video that she wanted “support and empower” transgender young people and not limit their participation in sports or their ability to receive gender-affirming treatment in their state.

But Ms Greene, who openly opposes LGBTQ+ rights, misgendered Dr Levine and called her by her deadname.

“We must do everything we can to prevent Dr. Dick Levine’s pre-teen #WeenieChop”, she said.

Ms Greene also posted a follow-up, asking whether Dr Levine actually had undergone gender-affirming surgery.

“Or is he just pushing this on children?” she tweeted.

Ms Greene has regularly made transphobic remarks, saying the shooter in Uvalde, Texas was transgender,

In response, Twitter posted a comment saying that Ms Greene’s remarks are considered inappropriate for Twitter.

“This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about hateful conduct. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible,” a tag said on top of the tweets.

This is not the first time that Ms Greene has run afoul of Twitter’s rules. Earlier this year, the social media platform permanently suspended her personal account for spreading misinformation about vaccines, which itself came after repeated offences. Similarly, when Representative Marie Newman of Illinois, who has a transgender daughter, placed a transgender pride flag, Ms Greene responded with a sign that said “There are two genders. Male & Female. ‘Trust The Science.”

Twitter also added the tag to a video by former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, who is running for Senate, after he released a video showing himself going “RINO hunting,” in reference to Republicans in Name Only.