Biden’s latest campaign video is a Marjorie Taylor Greene speech

When Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to criticise President Joe Biden by comparing his programmes to those of Presidents Franklin Roosevelt and Lyndon Johnson, the White House took it as a compliment.

“Caught us. President Biden is working to make life easier for hardworking families,” the official White House account tweeted.

Later, the Democratic president went a step further and released the video as a campaign ad.

Rep Greene outlined President Johnson’s programmes, called The Great Society, which addressed “education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare,” as well as the Office of Economic Opportunity and labor unions.

While Johnson had The Great Society, Joe Biden has Build Back Better, Ms Greene said, describing it as: “The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on.”

“And Joe Biden is attempting to complete socialism,” Ms Greene continued.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene thought her recent speech was an attack on ⁦POTUS⁩. It’s actually a huge compliment,” California Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu chimed in.

New York Democratic Congressman Ritchie Torres also reacted: “Marjorie Taylor Greene, a recovering member of the House Freedom Caucus, has accused President Biden and Congressional Democrats of ‘trying to finish what FDR started.’” He added, “Yes! We are guilty as charged.”

Rep Greene went on to criticise President Biden’s investments, saying the US is “now $32 trillion in debt with record high homelessness, 40 year record inflation. We’re losing the US Dollar as the number one world currency. We’re losing our freedoms. Our government is one big fat bloated machine and it’s killing the American dream.”

But Rep Greene’s initial remarks spread like wildfire on social media, with some accounts tweeting it out as if it were an ad for Mr Biden’s re-election campaign.

The President himself took note and formally released his own version.