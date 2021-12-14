Mark Meadows texts - live: Trump Jr, Hannity and Ingraham texts begging Trump to stop capitol riot revealed
The House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riots has recommended prosecuting ex-president Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.
Mr Meadows has refused to testify about the 6 January insurrection, and is therefore obstructing the investigation, the select committee said in its contempt report.
Bennie Thompson, the chair of the select committee, said in an opening statement: “It comes down to this. Mr Meadows started by doing the right thing: cooperating. He handed over records that he didn’t try to shield behind some excuse. But in an investigation like ours, that’s just a first step.”
He added: “When the records raise questions – as these most certainly do – you have to come in and answer those questions. And when it was time for him to follow the law, come in, and testify on those questions, he changed his mind and told us to pound sand. He didn’t even show up.”
On Monday, the committee voted to advance referring Mr Meadows to the Department of Justice on criminal contempt of Congress charges.
The House will need to vote next.
The members of the committee also revealed texts between Mr Meadows and Donald Trump’s son, Fox News personalities and lawmaker on 6 January, urging him to get the then-President to stop the riots in real-time.
Mark Meadows defended Trumps’s actions around 6 January riots on Fox
Mark Meadows defended himself and former President Donald Trump on Fox News and told Sean Hannity that they did “nothing nefarious” and wanted to make sure that “everything was safe and secure.”
Just hours after the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot recommended criminal prosecution of Mr Meadows for his refusal to testify, Mr Meadows told Fox News host, Sean Hannity: “This is not about me, holding me in contempt. It’s not even about making the Capitol safer. This is about Donald Trump and about actually going after him once again.”
Fox stars who publicly denied Trump role in Capitol riot privately asked he stop it
The House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riots on Monday revealed the text messages that Fox News stars and several lawmakers sent to the former White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows imploring him to get the then-president to stop the riots in realtime.
Read the full story here:
Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity both texted Mark Meadows on January 6
