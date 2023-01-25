Matt Gaetz claims Democrats are trying to push out Biden

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida speculated that revelations that President Joe Biden kept classified documents in private offices and his residence are a sign that Democrats want to depose the incumbent president and prevent him from running again.

The Republican congressman spoke to Newsmax’s Eric Bolling about revelations that additional documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home, The Daily Beast reported.

On Saturday, Mr Biden’s attorneys said that the Justice Department removed six additional classified documents from his home in Wilmington. The removal comes after the Justice Department removed other documents at Mr Biden’s residence in Wilmington, Delaware, and at the Penn Biden Center at the University of Pennsylvania.

But Mr Gaetz said that he had a “different take” from most people about the documents discovered at Mr Biden’s home.

“I actually think the Deep State has figured out that Joe Biden isn't going to win the 2024 election against any Republican that's nominated,” he said. Mr Gaetz said that he questioned the timing of the revelations given that it coincides with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain leaving the White House.

The White House announced that Jeffrey Zients will replace Mr Klain as White House chief of staff. Mr Klain served for two years and many conservatives have claimed that Mr Klain is the true person in control of Mr Biden’s presidency.

“Ron Klain is leaving I think he's a professional operator and is getting out of the White House as they send somebody else in to tidy up the Biden presidency and put a bow on it and get ready for their next generation of leadership,” Mr Gaetz said. “So you know, I don't particularly like when the deep state chooses who gets to be the leader of our country.”

Republicans have sought to draw comparisons between how the Justice Department treated former president Donald Trump’s keeping of documents from his presidency with Mr Biden’s handling of documents from his time as vice president to president Barack Obama.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that Robert Hur would serve as special counsel though leaders in the new Republican majority in the House of Representatives have also said they want to investigate as well