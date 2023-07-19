Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Matt Gaetz’s wife has called on her followers to boycott the Barbie movie – while posting photos of the MAGA couple posing in pink on the red carpet at its premiere.

Ginger Gaetz took to Twitter on Tuesday to reel off her list of critiques of the hotly-anticipated film including that it “neglects to address any notion of faith or family” and that it contained “disappointingly low T from Ken”.

Ms Gaetz and her Republican congressman husband attended the red carpet premiere of the flick, held at the British Embassy in Washington DC, on Monday evening.

Photos showed the couple decked out in pink in honour of the occasion with the congressman in a pink blazer and Ms Gaetz in a pink dress.

In one picture, Ms Gaetz beamed as she posed inside a Barbie doll box.

But while her photos appeared to suggest that they had a fun evening at the event, Ms Gaetz’s review of the film was likely not what her hosts had in mind when she got the invite.

“Thinking about watching the Barbie movie? I’d recommend sticking to getting outfit inspiration and skipping the theater,” she tweeted.

“Here’s why: The Barbie I grew up with was a representation of limitless possibilities, embracing diverse careers and feminine empowerment.

“The 2023 Barbie movie, unfortunately, neglects to address any notion of faith or family, and tries to normalize the idea that men and women can’t collaborate positively (yuck).”

Ms Gaetz concluded her review of the Barbie movie by listing what she felt were the pros and cons.

“Pros: Margot Robbie’s performance, Stunning costume design, Amazing soundtrack,” she wrote.

“Cons: Unfortunate portrayal of big dreams causing anxiety instead of inspiration, Disappointingly low T from Ken, Unfair treatment of pregnant Barbie Midge.”

She added: “I really wanted to enjoy it, but ended up feeling let down. @american_girl, please don’t take notes on this one.”

The film itself has received mixed reviews ahead of its release.

While many have praised lead actor Margot Robbie’s peformance and a script that moves away from Barbie solely as a figure baed on her looks, conservatives have hit out at what they perceive to be the move’s “woke” and “feminist” agenda.