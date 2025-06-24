Failed Trump cabinet pick Matt Gaetz and wife Ginger Luckey are having a ‘Baby Gaetz’
The former GOP congressman’s wife shared a photo on X of her posing with her baby bump alongside a sonogram.
Failed Trump attorney general pick Matt Gaetz and his wife, Ginger, are expecting their first child together, the couple announced Tuesday.
The former Republican congressman from Florida and his wife, the sister of Oculus VR founder and GOP donor Palmer Luckey, shared the news on X with a photo of her baby bump alongside a sonogram.
“Baby Gaetz coming 2025,” Ginger Gaetz wrote alongside the photo.
Gaetz, 43, was tapped by President Donald Trump to be attorney general, but his nomination fell through over allegations that he paid for sex with more than a dozen women, including a 17-year-old girl.
A House Ethics Committee report was released in December following a lengthy investigation into Gaetz’s alleged sexual misconduct and illicit drug use while he was representing Florida’s western Panhandle.
This is a developing story...
