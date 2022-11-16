Jump to content

Trump admits Melania’s rough time in White House ‘hasn’t been a joy ride’

Former president also paid tribute to son Eric for number of subpoenas he has received

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 16 November 2022 03:47
Comments

Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign

Donald Trump admitted that his wife Melania Trump had a difficult time in the White House as he launched his campaign to try and return there in 2024.

“It hasn’t been a joyride for our great first lady. It hasn’t been a joy ride,” he said as he invited her to stand up and take applause from the crowd at Mar-a-Lago.

“I go home and she says ‘you look angry and upset’ and I say just leave me alone ... it hasn’t been the easiest thing but she has been a great first lady and people love her.”

Melania Trump waves as she sits in the front row with their son Barron Trump and her parents as her husband announces that he will once again run for US president

(REUTERS)

Melania joined the former president at the Tuesday night event at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, where he announced that he was seeking another term in office and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign.

Mr Trump also paid tribute to his children and picked out Eric Trump for particular praise for all the legal issues he has faced.

Recommended

“I think he got more subpoenas than any man in the history of our country,” joked Mr Trump.

“So unfair. Al Capone, you have all heard of the great gangster. Al Capone got far less, Billy the Kid got almost none, Jesse James no, but Eric Trump got more subpoenas. He is a PHD in subpoenas, they come from Congress, they come from ... and I appreciate the job you do and the abuse you have taken.”

Melania seemingly had mixed feelings about life in the White House, according to a recording made and released by former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.

Recommended

“I’m working like — my ass off — on Christmas stuff, you know? Who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

The recording was made as the first lady gave her feelings on the criticism she was receiving for her husband’s immigration policy that separated families at the border.

