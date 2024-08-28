Support truly

Melania Trump marked her 28th anniversary as a New Yorker by posting a cryptic message on Tuesday, paying tribute to her “home”.

Accompanying the X post with an aerial shot of New York City, the former first lady said, “New York City captivated my heart the moment I arrived, 28 years ago today.”

“This electrifying town isn’t just my home; it’s a colorful canvas where dreams come alive,” adding that its skyline and “vibrant culture inspire me every day.”

Her glowing and adjective-filled tribute is oddly juxtaposed to that of her husband’s, with Donald Trump slamming the city in October 2023 with false claims that its murder and crime numbers had hit “unimaginable records”.

The former model’s post also comes amidst rampant speculation as to where her son, Barron Trump, will attend college in the fall.

The former president teased last week that his youngest son will go to college somewhere in New York, where he was also born, but did not specify where exactly, simply telling the New York Post that the family would make an announcement “soon”.

If he does attend a New York school, Barron will be rejecting his family’s 60-year Ivy League legacy at the University of Pennsylvania.

Since his father’s claim, schools across the state have begun their freshmen programs, but no one has spotted either Barron or Melania in attendance.

With the 18-year-old towering over his mother at around 6ft 8in tall, and followed closely by Secret Service agents, he shouldn’t be hard to catch sight of.

Barron Trump graduating from Oxbridge Academy in May ( AFP via Getty )

The mother and son have been largely staying out of the limelight during Trump’s presidential election campaign, with Melania reportedly making a deal with her husband that she would not dedicate all of her time to the White House if re-elected in November.

An insider told Page Six earlier this year that “she does not want a non-stop schedule of events in the White House, and makes the point she can be both a hands-on mother and First Lady at the same time”.

This mirrors when Melania hung back in New York City for five months following Trump’s election in the 2016 presidential race, reportedly to allow her son to finish the school year without interruption.

The insider added that she is still concerned regarding the scrutiny Barron may face while attending college if his father is president.

Meanwhile, family members of political rivals Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have joined the Democrat ticket during their campaign.

At the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago last week, Harris’ husband, stepdaughter, sister and grand-nieces took to the stage to support her.

Walz reduced his family to tears while sharing his experience with infertility.

Tim Walz with his wife Gwen and children Hope and Gus at the DNC ( AP )

“Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world. And I love you,” Walz told the crowd.

Gus leapt to his feet, clapping with pride and exclaiming, “That’s my dad! That’s my dad!” while tears streamed down his face.