First Lady Melania Trump has shared a new trailer for her controversial documentary to mixed reviews.

Melania, helmed by disgraced director Brett Ratner and licensed by Amazon as part of a reported $40 million deal, promises a behind-the-scenes look at the days leading up to her husband, Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

The first lady posted the clip Wednesday morning. It begins with Melania, in her now famously large, wide-brimmed hat in the Capitol Rotunda for her husband Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony. “Here we go again,” she says to the camera, as it pans around her and a suspenseful soundtrack builds.

The trailer then rapidly moves through clips of the first lady at the White House, Mar-a-Lago and Trump Tower in New York City. Viewers are shown President Trump preparing for a speech, saying: “My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker,” to which his wife jumps in, adding: “Peacemaker and unifier.”

In a final clip, Melania is seen speaking to her husband on the phone, telling him: “Hi, Mr. President. Congratulations.” Donald Trump can be heard replying: “Did you watch it?” to which his wife replies: “I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news.”

open image in gallery The new trailer for Melania, a documentary about the first lady, was released Wednesday to mixed reviews, with fans praising her beauty while critics questioned why the film was even made ( @MELANIATRUMP on X / Amazon MGM Studios )

Reactions to the teaser poured in and were split between delighted fans praising the first lady’s beauty and sophistication and critics, one who wrote: “Who asked for this?”

“We have an incredible First Lady,” the White House Rapid Response X account wrote as it shared the trailer. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also shared the trailer writing: “I am so excited for this!”

Disgraced former congressman George Santos, who was recently pardoned by President Trump, also chimed in: “Beyond excited!”

“This is going to be incredible!” Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert added.

However, not everyone had such a positive reaction. “The GRIFT continues,” Tennessee political strategist Chris D. Jackson wrote on X.

open image in gallery “The GRIFT continues,” wrote political strategist Chris D. Jackson ( @ChrisDJackson/X )

“We all realize what this is, right? this should be filed under Amazon’s ‘lobbying expenses,’” Miles Taylor, an appointee in the Department of Homeland Security during the first Trump administration, tweeted.

“People literally cannot afford food. And the ‘First Lady’ is making a movie. It’s an unserious time, and our moral compass is smashed,” wrote Rhonda Elaine Foxx, the former Biden campaign director of women’s engagement.

“Amazon paid a $40 million bribe for content the White House press office could’ve made (and seemingly did!),” Pod Save America co-host Tommy Vietor commented.

Meanwhile, another user joked: “First ever movie to sell 0 tickets.”

The clip reminded some social media users of other movie and TV hits. “Is it just me or is the cinematography giving Succession?” journalist Louis Pisano wrote on X.

open image in gallery Fans of the first lady praised her beauty and sophistication after the trailer was released ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery The upcoming documentary promises a behind-the-scenes look at the first lady’s life ( AFP/Getty )

Another user noted: “Can’t totally explain but the aesthetic is TITANIC (1997).”

Earlier this year, it was reported that Amazon spent $40 million to license the film, as well as a two-to-three episode follow-up docuseries about the first lady’s life.

The film’s director, Brett Ratner, retreated from Hollywood in 2018 amid the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of sexual misconduct. Ratner has denied allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.

While Melania largely avoids the political spotlight, the film has promised viewers a behind-the-scenes look at her life. Viewers hoping to get a peek at President Trump and their son, Barron, can also expect brief appearances.

Melania is set to be released exclusively in theaters on January 30, 2026.

It was not immediately clear when the film would be added to Amazon for streaming.