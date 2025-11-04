First Lady Melania Trump to receive Fox News’ ‘Patriot of the Year’ award

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First lady Melania Trump is set to receive the “Patriot of the Year” award at Fox Nation’s annual Patriot Awards this week.

Fox News host Sean Hannity teased on-air Monday that the first lady would be receiving “a very important award” at the award show Thursday in Brookville, an affluent town on Long Island in New York.

The Fox-run award show, held each year since 2019, is meant to “honor and recognize America’s finest patriots, including military veterans, first responders and other inspirational everyday heroes,” according to Fox.

“The first lady of our country, Melania Trump, will be joining us live on stage this Thursday, and will get a very important award,” Hannity said Monday.

That award, the broadcaster confirmed, is the biggest of the night: “Patriot of the Year.” The same title was bestowed upon her husband during the 2024 event.

open image in gallery First lady Melania Trump is set to receive the highest honor at Fox Nation’s annual Patriot Awards held Thursday in Long Island, New York ( Getty Images )

Trump had been given the honor because he “had a historic year,” the award show said at the time. Fox Nation has not yet shared an official statement about Melania Trump’s upcoming award.

Hannity, who took on the role of hosting the event after Pete Hegseth left the network to be Trump’s Secretary of Defense, also teased that this year’s would be the “biggest Patriot Awards Show to date.”

Several other awards are set to be presented during the show, including one in memory of Charlie Kirk, which will be given to the conservative influencer’s widow, Erika Kirk.

The Charlie Kirk Legacy Award honors individuals who embody the late conservative campaigner’s enduring mission of faith, family and free speech, Fox said.

Kirk, who founded the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed while speaking at a Utah college on September 10.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump received the “Patriot of the Year” award in 2024 ( Getty Images )

Following that award, country singer Jason Aldean is slated to perform several of his songs.

Other honors to be presented during the evening include the Young Patriot Award, Benjamin Hall “Honor” Award, Tunnel to Towers’ Stephen Siller Courage Award, Salute to Service Award, Most Valuable Patriot Award and Heroism Award, according to Fox.

Fox mainstays will also be making appearances at the show, including Bill Hemmer, Dana Perino, Martha MacCallum, Benjamin Hall, Joey Jones, Will Cain, Laura Ingraham, Jesse Watters and more, the network said.

Viewers can stream the Patriot Awards live at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Nation, with an encore presentation airing later on Fox News Channel. Tickets are also available for fans to purchase.